🔥Cheap eats in Chinatown: Best food under £10🔥

Reviews, recipes and a feast of flavours

It’s not just theatre tickets – dining in the West End can drain the pocket too, unless you know where to go.

Not even a stone’s throw from Theatreland, Chinatown is one of the best areas in the city to pick up exciting food at a bargain – largely thanks to the fact that around 80 restaurants are crammed into its fistful of streets.

The only problem is that this densely populated network can be as tricky to navigate as the 152-item menu you’ll likely encounter at one or two of said restaurants.

From Chinese bites of all shapes, sizes and spices, to British and Middle Eastern snacks, here’s our pick of dishes you can tuck into in Chinatown without spending more than a tenner.

Xiao long bao at Dumplings Legend – £7.50

Xiao long bao caused quite a stir when a certain Taiwanese dumpling chain rolled into Covent Garden last year. If you’re not keen on braving the queues for Din Tai Fung, Chinatown spot Dumplings Legend also serve an excellent version of the slurpable soup with dumplings. The little pork parcels also come in a superb value, with eight dumplings costing just £7.50.

15-16 Gerrard Street, W1D 6JE

Fried chicken at Good Friend Chicken – £5.80

If you think you know fried chicken, Good Friend is ready to give you a Taiwanese education in the matter. The fast food staple is a big deal on the island, where it is served flattened like a schnitzel. Good Friend tosses the super-thin meat in three types of flour before frying, resulting in blisteringly crispy chicken. It is then dusted with your choice of flavoured powder, which range from plum to seaweed

14 Little Newport Street, WC2H 7JJ

Kubaneh at The Palomar – £6.40

Not every restaurant in Chinatown is Chinese. The Palomar takes inspiration from the city of Jerusalem and its long history as a melting pot of cultures and cuisines. The menu is very much for sharing here, but an obligatory order is the fluffy, buttery kubaneh bread – a kind of Middle Eastern brioche – which is served in its cooking tin alongside tomato and tahini. Order with a portion of baba ganoush or burnt courgette tzatziki for a satisfying snack, though it’ll nudge the total just over £10.

34 Rupert Street, W1D 6DN, thepalomar.co.uk

Pork baozi at Baozi Inn – £2.80

Before BaoziInn was boasting jewel-coloured, Instagrammable dumplings in Romilly Street, Victoria, Borough and its second Chinatown site that has just taken over from the dearly departed Baiwei, its Newport Court destination curried a significant student fandom for its super cheap food. The baozi after which it is named remain on the menu of the diminutive original site: big steamed buns filled with pork or vegetables cost just £2.80 per generous handful.

25 Newport Court, WC2H 7JS, baoziinn-ct.com

Jianbing at Chinese Tapas House – From £4

First things first, don’t expect anything resembling tapas at this Chinese fast food restaurant on Little Newport Street. Do, however, expect probable hangover cures. The speciality here is jianbing: a crepe-like pancake that comes filled with eggs, chilli sauce, spring onion and, most curiously, crispy wonton strips. The standard dish comes in at £4, but there is also the option to add sausages, pickles, pork belly and floss for up to £6.50. Your morning after, sorted.

15 Little Newport Street, WC2H 7JJ

Singapore laksa at C&R Cafe – £9.50

Malaysian food is what’s on the table at C&R Cafe – but one of its most popular dishes comes with a Singaporean twist. This laksa harks back to founder Rosa’s childhood spent in Johor, a Malaysian state near Singapore. As such, the coconut milk broth mixed, homemade curry paste and rice vermicelli noodles are joined by prawns, a nod to the seafood beloved in the area. A big, warming bowl will set you back just £9.50.

4-5 Rupert Court, W1D 6DY, cnrcaferestaurant.com

Veg bun at Bun House – £2.50

Bun House’s steaming good offerings have recently made their way down the road from Soho to larger premises in Chinatown. The freshly steamed Chinese bao buns here still come in at a remarkable £2.50 a piece. All the old flavours have survived the journey, from the sticky barbecue charsiu pig bun, to the miso mushroom and kow choi filled veg bun. At the new site, you can also add rice balls to your order, including sweet chilli rice with a marinated lava egg for just £4.80

26-27 Lisle Street, WC2H 7BA, bun.house

Soft shell crab with chilli and salt at Cafe TPT – £5.50

Cafe TPT is the very definition of cheap and cheerful – the decor is more school canteen than London hotspot, but when the food is this good value, we’re not fussy. The menu mixes Cantonese dishes with a list of “hawker” dishes, which nod to the Tai Pai Tong street food stall of Hong Kong. One dish on the extensive menu not to miss is a portion of deep-fried soft shell crab served sizzling hot and doused with salt flakes and slices of chilli.

21 Wardour Street, W1D 6PN, cafetpt.com

Beijing dumplings at Jen Cafe – £6

Chinatown is home to a veritable deluge of dumplings – not that that’s a problem, but it’s tricky to prioritise. A morsel that should be high up on your must-try list is the speciality at Jen Cafe. Beijing-style dumplings – or jiao zi – are the focus here, which come stuffed with pork mince and chives, and drizzled with lashings of chilli oil.

4-8 Newport Place, WC2H 7JP

Sweet potato and miso taro dumplings at Xu – £7.50

Xu is undoubtedly one of Chinatown’s fancier offerings and, full disclosure, you won’t be able to fill yourself for £10. £7.50, though, will get you a three-piece portion of its signature dumplings – elegant sweet potato and miso dumplings are made with taro root and dressed with delicious kow choi chive oil. Other stand out options include the superbly moist shou pa chicken and luxurious lardo rice – you can split a portion of each with a friend and only pay £12.50 for the pleasure.

30 Rupert Street, W1D 6DL, xulondon.com

Taiyaki with matcha ice cream at Bake – £4

Chinatown loves a sweet something – the proliferation of Chinese bakeries in the area is one of the district’s fortes. Wardour Street spot Bake offers largely Chinese treats, but this quirky ice cream is inspired by a Japanese dessert. Matcha ice cream fills a cone that is shaped like a fish – like a larger version of the taiyaki cakes that are a popular street food in Japan.

9 Wardour Street, W1D 6PF

The best Chinese restaurants in London