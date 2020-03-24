Chat with the Road Crew, 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 25

Wondering about road work? Ask the experts your questions about highways and roads. The live chat starts at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25.

A member of the family, Jane Weinhaus, teaches at a Creve Coeur preschool where three other teachers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Judy Wilson-Griffin was nurse for SSM Health St. Mary’s, but hadn’t been at work for weeks due to sickness. Officials aren’t sure where she came in contact with virus.

Missouri announced its first death, St. Louis puts 10-person limit on gatherings, Illinois cases soar to 288, with a third in St. Clair County and the government wants $500 billion to Americans – soon.

St. Charles County reported a third case; officials say there’s a second case at a Missouri military base.

Lockdown looms for Illinois. Confirmed Missouri cases jumped to 47. Most sick people across St. Louis still can’t get tested for the coronavirus.

County and state health officials have not released detailed information about other places the family members have gone

The “stay at home” order kicks in at 5 p.m. in Illinois. Confirmed Missouri cases reach 73. And thousands of hourly workers across the region, and millions across the country, can’t work from home. There is no work.

Two teachers and a parent at a Creve Coeur preschool have tested postive for COVID-19; a St. Louis doctor details her struggle to get coronavirus tests for herself and two patients who suddenly died; four have died in Illinois. Keep up-to-date on Thursday’s news about the coronavirus pandemic.