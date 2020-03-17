🔥Charlton majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer expects to oust chairman Matt Southall this week🔥

Charlton Athletic majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer has said he expects to oust chairman Matt Southall from his position this week.

Nimer and Southall have been locked in a bitter dispute that plunged the south London club into crisis.

The civil war at Charlton escalated last Thursday when police were called to The Valley after Nimer tried to remove Southall and director Jonathan Heller. No-one was arrested.

But Nimer, whose Panorama Magic General Contracting LLC owns a 65 per cent shareholding in Charlton, expects to win the battle for boardroom control at the Valley and appoint a new board in the coming days.

Nimer said on Instagram today: “The events of Thursday evening have set in motion a sequence, which barring some truly extraordinary events, will end this week with the permanent removal of the persons from the club and the nomination of a new board of directors.

“Everyone should be assured that, while a dedicated team of UK based lawyers is working on finalising this procedure, myself and the rest of my team are focusing on Charlton’s future as of next week. Once a new board of directors has been appointed, we will announce all of our plans for the club’s immediate future.

“I am sorry the current situation in Europe is preventing me from saying this in person, I want to thank all of the club’s staff for their admirable behaviour and display of character.”