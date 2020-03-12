Charlton manager Lee Bowyer has reassured fans he will not walk away from the club following the latest crisis at The Valley.

A bitter civil war has broken out between chairman Matt Southall and majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer, with the latter threatening legal action to remove Southall from his post following claims he used the club’s money on ¬“leasing expensive flats, buying ¬expensive cars, promising large fees to agents and even personal expenses”.

Southall, backed this morning by an official statement from the club, denies all allegations and claims Nimer has failed to invest “a single penny of the promised funds” since his East Street Investment consortium completed the takeover of the club in January.

Furthermore, The EFL said in a statement this week that Nimer has yet to meet the requirements for proof of funding and that Charlton remain under the transfer embargo which was first enforced in January.

Having been plunged into the latest crisis, Bowyer – who signed a new deal in January, has confirmed he will not leave his post.

“No [I don’t want to walk away],” he said. “I could have done that in January. I had a decision to make, whether to sign my contract or walk away and everybody knows what the club means to me. I knew what situation the club was in, I knew we were under an embargo at that time, and I decided to stay and fight for the club, not leave when the club is in the situation that it is in.

“I could easily have walked away, a lot of people would have said that would have been the right thing to do but I believe in this club, I love the club and I have got a good, honest bunch of lads and staff around me as well as fans that try as hard as the players. For me to walk away in January when the club was in the state it was would have been wrong of me. We have all worked so hard to get to where we are now, to walk away would have been wrong and I am not a quitter, I am a fighter.

“If there is a club that can come out of this, this is the club. It has been backed into a corner many times and the club know how to fight and to get over the line. This is the time we all have to pull together, we have done that many a time. We have to fight to get ourselves safe and in the Championship next season and then whatever is happening outside we just have to let that take care of itself.”

Charlton players were given their usual day off on Wednesday, time to digest a meeting from Tuesday in which they were told by Southall that – as things stand – there will be no money to pay their wages come December.

“Tuesday was really the day when the chairman came in and had a meeting with everybody and yesterday we were off, so we’ve not had time to speak,” said Bowyer – who does not expect a quick resolution to the issue.

“Today is the time I have to speak to the players and pick us up. The timing is wrong, for us as a club, to have all this negativity at this stage of the season is difficult.

“The chairman stood there and explained the situation, the chairman said December is likely when the money will run out. That didn’t go down well as you can imagine.

“We have got players here who are contracted for next season and they are going to be concerned about their situation.”