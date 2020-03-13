The boardroom civil war at Charlton escalated on Thursday night when police were called to The Valley after majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer tried to remove chairman Matt Southall.

Nimer instructed lawyers and Charlton staff to ask under-fire Southall and director Jonathan Heller to leave the premises as the crisis at the Championship club took another incredible twist.

Southall and Heller initially refused, and it is thought Southall then told three staff members they had been sacked.

Police arrived and Southall was filmed leaving the Valley in a white Range Rover, which Nimer has claimed he used his money to buy. No-one was arrested.

Nimer has demanded Southall resign voluntarily or said he would instruct lawyers to formally remove the former football agent from his position.

No board meeting had been held before last night, so Southall will claim no decision of any validity could have been taken which leads to the removal of any Charlton director.

Nimer was thought to be preparing legal documentation to stop Southall attending The Valley and the club’s training ground.

Nimer, whose Panorama Magic General Contracting LLC owns a 65 per cent shareholding, has claimed Southall used the club’s money on “leasing expensive flats, buying expensive cars, promising large fees to agents and even personal expenses”.

Southall denies the allegations and claimed Nimer has failed to invest “a single penny of the promised funds” since their takeover in January.

Southall said on Monday: “[Nimer] made allegations about me and my conduct, which my lawyers immediately rebutted.”