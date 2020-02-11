🔥Charlton boss Lee Bowyer sets points target in fight against Championship relegation🔥

Lee Bowyer believes Charlton will secure Championship survival if they reach 47 points this season.

The Addicks, after gaining promotion from League One last term, made a strong start to the 2019-20 campaign but have faltered since.

Charlton have won just once since the turn of the year and travel to high-flying Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night.

Bowyer’s side currently sit 21st and just four points clear of the drop, but the manager believes 47 points would see them safe.

To achieve that tally, Charlton – on 33 as things stand – would have to claim 14 points from their remaining 15 fixtures between now and May 2.

Charlton are four points above the relegation zone after a 3-1 defeat at Stoke (Getty Images)

“We’re in a situation we don’t want to be in – but we have to recognise that we are,” Bowyer told the South London Press.

“I think four wins and two draws will be enough.

“I think 47 points will put you safe, so we have to win at least four games.

“Our home matches are going to be really important, but we’re going to go to places we can win as well.”