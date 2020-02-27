🔥Charlotte Awbery performs Shallow on Ellen after Tube singing video goes viral🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

After a video of her singing on the London Underground went viral, ‘tube singer’ Charlotte Awbery has delivered a dazzling performance on Ellen.

Awebery took to the stage on the chatshow to perform ‘Shallow’ from the movie A Star Is Born , the same track she sang on a video which went viral.

31-year-old Awebery – who says she has worked as a professional singer at weddings, bars and pubs for 15 years – was on her way to catch an underground train when she was stopped by Kevin Freshwater, who describes himself as a ‘social media prankster, entertainer and purveyor of comic content’, and asked to sing lines from ‘Shallow’ on camera as part of his ‘Finish the lyric’ video series.

After appearing reticent at first, Awebery proceded to belt out the chorus of the song as an astonished Freshwater praised her singing skills.

The video has now been viewed 60 million times and Ellen revealed ‘Shallow’ had re-entered the top 40 on iTunes.

In the interview following her performance, Awebery said she was overwhelmed by the response to the video. “I’m so blown away, I can’t believe I’m actually sitting next to you – honestly” she told the chatshow host.

She now has 500,000 followers on Instagram – one of which is Ariana Grande. “I followed her back!” Awebery said.

Freshwater also appeared on the chatshow in the audience and told Ellen, “she blew me away, I think in the video all I could say was ‘wow’ – she deserves this. I was come to tears then, watching you sing.”