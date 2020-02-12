🔥Charlize Theron shares belated Oscars selfie🔥

Charlize Theron has shared an epic selfie from the Oscars 2020, featuring a roster of stars that rivals Ellen Degeneres’ iconic 2014 Oscars snap.

Theron, nominated in the Best Actress category this year for Bombshell, posted the picture featuring her mother Gerda Maritz, fellow nominee Tom Hanks, Salma Hayek, and two of last year’s winners, Regina King and Rami Malek, on Instagram.

The caption read: “Good company.”

Eagle-eyed commenters noticed more stars in the distant background, such as Keanu Reeves, Quentin Tarantino and Noah Baumbach.

It’s not the first behind-the-scenes glimpse Theron has shared as on Monday, she celebrated her Bombshell collaborator Kazu Hiro’s Best Makeup and Hairstyling win with a snap of them enjoying room service in a hotel room.

Meanwhile, a number of other stars shared delightful snaps from the behind-the-scenes at the Oscars.

Brie Larson posted a priceless clip of Best Adapted Screenplay winner Taika Waititi storing his Oscar under the seat in front of him:

Meanwhile Mark Ruffalo shared his own wholesome snap of himself with Timothee Chalamet and two-time winner Mahershala Ali.

This year’s Oscars saw Bong Joon-Ho’s Parasite triumph in a surprising upset, taking home Best Picture, Best Director, Best International Film and Best Original Screenplay.

Theron lost out in the Best Actress category to Judy star Renee Zellweger, while Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern and Brad Pitt rounded out the wins in the acting categories.