🔥Charlie Brooker calls for 'empathy and altruism' as fans note parallels between Dead Set and coronavirus outbreak🔥

Charlie Brooker has an unfortunate knack of predicting the future with his dystopian television shows – and now fans have even suggested that there are parallels between Dead Set and the coronavirus outbreak.

The 49-year-old is best known for co-creating the dystopian anthology series Black Mirror, which has previously featured eerily prescient storylines.

His 2008 horror series Dead Set centred around the Big Brother house during a zombie apocalypse, with the housemates being the last remaining humans on Earth who are ignorant to the situation on the outside world.

It was reported earlier this week that residents in the German, Canadian and Brazilian editions of the show were unaware of the severity of the coronavirus outbreak.

Celebrities reacting to coronavirus – In pictures

“This is happening so frequently I’m just going to have to accept that I’m a soothsayer or a mystic or whatever you want to call it.”

But in a stark difference to his usual dark prophecies, Brooker followed up with a more cheerful prediction.

“With that in mind, I will now make an optimistic prediction in the hope it also comes true: we’ll come out the other side of the coronavirus crisis a more empathetic, altruistic, and globally conscious society.

“And I was going to add a cynical punchline here but nope not today.”

Brooker’s Black Mirror has received critical plaudits including an Emmy (Reuters)

Brooker has had a string of accurate predictions with Black Mirror.

Fifteen Million Merits, which sees people cycling in order to generate power, was reflected by a prison programme in Brazil where people can choose to pedal stationary bicycles attached to energy production units; they increase energy supply for the area and can get some time wiped from their sentence.

The Waldo Moment, which sees a cartoon bear stand as an MP, has also drawn comparisons with the 2016 American elections.

Meanwhile, in what could be one of the darkest episodes of the series, Shut Up and Dance sees a group of unknown hackers blackmailing people into a dangerous games – with similar crimes having taken place.

Black Mirror is available to watch on Netflix.