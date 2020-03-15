Sport

The card in Brasilia was fought behind closed doors due to the coronavirus.

(

REUTERS

)

Charles Oliveira extended his winning streak to seven after submitting Lee in front of an empty arena at UFC Brasilia.

On a show ordered to take place behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 outbreak that has devastated the sporting calendar, Oliveira secured a huge win on home soil after making his opponent tap in the third round via a guillotine choke.

The win sees Oliveira now tied for the most finishes in UFC history with 16, having forced the stoppage in each of his seven wins since defeat to Paul Felder in December 2017.

Earlier on the card, Gilbert Burns provided the knockout of the night, becoming the first man to stop Demian Maia in 25 fights after stunning the Brazilian legend midway through the opening round.

A clean left hook from Burns ended the contest between two Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belts.

Despite the cancellation of sporting events across the globe, UFC president Dana White has remained defiant, insisting the show will go on with the MMA promotion’s next scheduled event in London on Saturday 21 March.

Live Updates

2020-03-15T00: 22: 46.816Z

Lee vs Oliveira | Round 3Oliveira locks in the neck crank and Lee taps!

2020-03-15T00: 22: 03.356Z

Lee vs Oliveira | Round 2Oliveira starts the round with a beautiful uppercut followed by a right before again going for the submission. Lee again defends well against an attempted armbar.

2020-03-15T00: 16: 16.093Z

Lee vs Oliveira | Round 1An eye-catching start from Oliveira who throws a big heel kick early on but attempts countless submission attempts as the round progresses with Lee deftly defending them all. Lee escapes and lands a few heavy shots on the grounded Oliveira, who eats them well. Lee lands a couple of vicious elbows before the horn.

2020-03-15T00: 08: 49.866Z

Lee vs OliveiraHere we go!

2020-03-15T00: 07: 23.016Z

And here is Kevin Lee. We are almost ready to rock.

NEXT UP

2020-03-15T00: 01: 57.376Z

Main event time; Charles Oliveira is making his way down to the octagon.

2020-03-14T23: 54: 41.270Z

That left hook from Burns was clean as a whistle straight on the chin – a stunning shot that floored Maia. Burns showed his opponent plenty of respect, not immediately following up after that devastating shot before going for the ground and pound. He becomes the first man in 25 fights to finish Maia!

2020-03-14T23: 51: 16.766Z

Maia vs Burns | Round 1A clean left hand from Burns drops Maia! He pushes Maia’s legs aside and wades in with blows on his grounded opponent. The referee steps in and this is over!

2020-03-14T23: 47: 46.960Z

Maia vs BurnsAnd we are underway.

NEXT UP

2020-03-14T23: 37: 42.066Z

Our co-main event is on the way – Demian Maia vs. Gilbert Burns.

2020-03-14T23: 37: 12.660Z

“Make some noise for Renato Mociano!” Michael Bisping shouts to an empty arena.

2020-03-14T23: 33: 36.590Z

Michael Bisping asks why Mociano was so angry after getting that impressive win. It seems he’s frustrated with the empty arena fighting back home in Brazil.

2020-03-14T23: 32: 46.056Z

Mociano has the first stoppage win of the night! The Brazilian locks on a rear naked choke hold and forces the tap.The two are back to their feet and Mociano is very amped up, shouting ‘I have nothing but respect for you’ at Hadzovic – but still looking like he wants to continue the fight.

2020-03-14T23: 28: 17.810Z

Moicano vs Hadzovic | Round 1Mociano gets a submission win less than a minute into the first round! But there is a bit of afters between the two…

2020-03-14T23: 26: 22.360Z

Moicano vs Damir HadzovicHere we go.

NEXT UP

2020-03-14T23: 18: 34.636Z

Coming up next – Renato Moicano takes on Damir Hadzovic.

2020-03-14T23: 14: 12.186Z

Nikita Krylov beats Johnny Walker via unanimous decisionA first scorecard win for the Ukrainian! A big win here in the light heavyweight division.

2020-03-14T23: 12: 41.560Z

Walker vs Krylov | Round 3A grind of a third round – somehow we are going to the cards.

2020-03-14T23: 07: 17.820Z

Walker vs Krylov | Round 2Krylov grounds Walker early on, keeping him on the mat with the Brazilian breathing heavily. Walker spins out impressively however and gets in top position late on, bringing heavy shots down on Kyrlov.Krylov tries to spin out for the knee bar but Walker stays locked in and lands a few more stiff shots before the horn.

2020-03-14T23: 01: 01.456Z

Walker vs Krylov | Round 1Both men throw hard and heavy from the opening horn with multiple strikes landed inside the opening 10 seconds. After a spell on the mat all hell breaks lose again, Walker landing a vicious elbow before connecting with a hard backfist. Krylov lands an uppercut however, wobbling his man before getting the takedown. This is wild..