🔥Charles jokes about timing of rare government visit with Camilla during Cabinet reshuffle🔥

Prince Charles has made a rare visit to the heart of government with Camilla – and joked it might not have been the best day for a royal visit.

As a number of high profile cabinet ministers were sacked by Boris Johnson and Chancellor Sajid Javid quit, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall were given a tour of the Cabinet Office.

During the visit, Charles joked: “We did wonder if it was quite the most sensible day to come.”

He added: “We did say please we don’t want to get in your way but we were told it was alright.”

The visit came after the future King and Queen visited The Tower of London to mark 535 years since the creation of the Yeoman Warders or Beefeaters.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at the Tower of London (REUTERS)

Addressing the staff in the Cabinet Office – described by his host Michael Gove, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, as the “beating heart” of Government – Charles thanked the civil servants for their dedicated public service.

Referring to the Government’s work on Brexit, he added: “I do realise what a tremendously important role you all do.

“I do congratulate you particularly when I know how much extra work you had to do in the last two years.”

He said it was fascinating to get know what goes on at the heart of Government and recalled how, when he was younger, he spent a day learning about Government at Number 10 during James Callaghan’s Premiership.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (REUTERS)

They were also meeting staff at the marketplace including those from the Geospatial Commission, Infrastructure and Projects Authority and the Government and Digital Service.

Charles remained in the Cabinet Office for a private meeting inside before he and Camilla left after signing a photograph of them both.

As he left, Charles joked about the Cabinet dog, Monty: “Has he has his lunch yet?”