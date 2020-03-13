The latest headlines in your inbox

Charles and Camilla have postponed their official Spring tour due to the coronavirus on the advice of the Government.

They had been due to visit Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus and Jordan.

The official visits are expected to be rescheduled for a later date.

A Clarence House spokesman said: “Owing to the unfolding situation with the coronavirus pandemic, The British Government has asked Their Royal Highnesses to postpone their spring tour to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus and Jordan.”

It is understood both Charles and Camilla are in good health.

This page is being updated.