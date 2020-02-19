🔥Charges dismissed in witness tampering case linking two St. Louis homicides🔥

ST. LOUIS — The Circuit Attorney’s Office on Tuesday dropped charges against the last of four suspects in a witness tampering case linked to two homicides.Felony counts of witness tampering or conspiracy to tamper with a witness were dropped against Anthony “Big Ant” Demyers, 34, of the 4500 block of Greer Avenue in St. Louis. His case was set for a jury trial Tuesday before Circuit Judge Michael Mullen.Prosecutors “decided that they were not moving forward with it based on what they had,” said Allison Hawk, a spokeswoman for Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner.

Demyers and another man, Larry “Poppa” Strickland, 32, had been accused of threatening witnesses in homicide cases from 2017 and 2018.Demyers was accused of making threats toward Roderick Silinzy, 40, who was found fatally shot in May 2018 in the College Hill neighborhood. Silinzy was a witness in a case against Terrance Williams, who was acquitted last month of murdering Gentrail Wafford, 35, in 2017.