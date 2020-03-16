🔥Chapman brothers' former factory transformed into Hackney flats🔥

A former plasterworks factory once owned by artists Jake and Dinos Chapman has made way for a smart scheme of 13 apartments.

Hackney is known for its gritty urban vibe — yet the area has more open green space than any other inner London borough.

Shore Road is a quiet residential street between London Fields and Victoria Park, two of the area’s most popular green retreats, and is also just a few minutes’ walk from Broadway Market and Victoria Park Village.

A former plasterworks factory once owned by artists Jake and Dinos Chapman has made way for 35 Shore Road, a smart scheme of 13 apartments above ground-floor offices earmarked for design.

Clad in attractive grey brick, the four-storey building slots neatly into the streetscape.

From £575,000: cool new development Shore Road is surrounded by nearby parkland

The apartments all have either an inset balcony or terrace.

Buyers have 245 acres of nearby parkland.

London Fields has the capital’s only 50-metre heated lido plus a cricket pitch, tennis courts, outdoor gym and games areas, while Victoria Park has a boating lake, Sunday farmers’ market and hosts concerts and musical events.

Prices from £575,000. Call Fyfe McDade on 020 7613 4044.