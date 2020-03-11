🔥Channel 4's new dating show Five Guys A Week is the perfect replacement for Love Is Blind🔥

Channel 4 debuted their new extreme dating show Five Guys a Week last night – and already, it’s left viewers reeling.

As its risqué title suggests, Five Guys A Week sees five single men literally moving in with a woman (in this case unlucky in love Amy from St. Albans) who whittles down her suitors to find Mr. Right.

During this time, the men have to battle it out to win Amy’s heart by cooking meals, taking her on dates and meeting her family as they make themselves appear to be the ideal man in a sort of Come Date With Me format.

Viewers found the show a healthy mix of excruciating, embarrassing and addictive, flocking to Twitter to rave about their new obsession.

Painful: Five Guys a Week is cringey TV at its bst (Channel 4)

Some viewers were torn about what on earth they’d found themselves tuned in to.

Others found themselves slack-jawed at some of the show’s more quirky elements.

This viewer had a lot of questions at the end of the episode.

But on the whole, Twitter’s seemingly decided they’ll be back next week.

Our first episode saw one of our five hopefuls realise that living with four other men to try and win a woman just wasn’t for him and dropped out the process – leaving Amy with four men to choose from.

After two stolen kisses and a lot of important questions (“Why did you start playing that guitar?” for example) Amy chose to settle with Christian.

A whole new cast and lucky lady will be looking for love next week.

Five Guys a Week airs Tuesdays at 9.15pm on Channel 4