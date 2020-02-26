🔥Channel 4 News host Jon Snow self-isolating over coronavirus fears after travelling to Iran🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Channel 4 presenter Jon Snow has announced he is self-isolating in London after travelling to Iran, which has been hit with one of the biggest coronavirus breakouts outside China.

The 72-year-old broadcaster said he will remain indoors for the next two weeks after visiting the Middle Eastern country to cover its elections.

Speaking to Channel 4 News from his home in the UK capital on Tuesday night, Mr Snow said: “I woke up this morning feeling rather tired, but that was from the trip.”

Discussing official advice over coronavirus, he added that he was “not really supposed to congregate with any crowds or go anywhere where there may be people… So that means I’m sitting at home.”

“To be honest, the absolute enormity of the prospect of 14 days hasn’t really hit me… Maybe if you call me again in 14 days you will have a head case on your hands.”

Mr Snow said he has not shown any symptoms of the killer virus, which has sparked further panic this week as it swept across Europe.

News of his self-isolation came after Iran’s deputy health minister, who is leading the country’s counter-coronavirus task force, tested positive for the virus.

Iraj Harirchi tested positive just one day after giving a news conference in Tehran about the virus, during which he had been sweating and looking uncomfortable.

Iran’s Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi Seen Wiping Forehead And Coughing Before Testing Positive For Covid 19

On Tuesday, Mr Harirchi admitted he has tested positive, and said that he has quarantined himself at his home.

Mr Harirchi, who denied covering up the scale of Iran’s outbreak, promised that authorities would bring the virus under control.

Iraj Harirchi during a press conference on Monday. He has tested positive for coronavirus (Sky News)

There have been 95 cases of the virus and 16 deaths reported by the government, but the actual number is thought to be higher.

The country is one of the three hotspots outside China causing fears that the virus could become a pandemic.

The deputy health minister falling ill with the virus is just the latest woe to befall Iran as the UAE cut off Iranian flights from the country.

The UAE, home to long-haul carriers Emirates and Etihad, remains a key international transit route for Iran’s 80 million people.

The Department of Health has recently added Iran to the list of places where travellers need to follow clinical advice over fears of the virus spreading.

Under the UK government’s guidelines, those who must self-isolate are told to stay indoors and avoid contact with other people.

This will prevent you from spreading the disease to your family, friends and the wider community, the guidance states.