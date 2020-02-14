🔥Channel 4 employee tested for coronavirus after falling ill at London HQ🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A Channel 4 employee was taken to hospital to be tested for coronavirus after falling ill at the broadcaster’s London headquarters.

The staff member, who is understood not to be a journalist, had travelled to Asia in the last month.

They were picked up from the offices by medical staff in protective suits, the Guardian reported.

A Channel 4 spokesman confirmed that a member of staff had been taken to hospital on Thursday.

Covid-19: Which worldwide events have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak?

He said: “On Thursday a member of staff who had travelled to Asia within the last month felt unwell.

“As a precautionary measure they decided to seek medical advice and, in line with the latest public health advice regarding the coronavirus, they were taken to hospital for a precautionary test.

“We have informed our staff of this and continue to follow all the latest public health guidance.”

It comes with at least one case confirmed in London, while attendees of the UK Bus Summit in Westminster have been warned someone who visited the conference has been tested positive for the virus.

The bus conference listed about 250 delegates as gathering at the event.

Labour MP for Leeds North West, Alex Sobel, attended and has called NHS 111 to be assessed.

A spokesman for Mr Sobel said he was not unwell and had no symptoms – though said he had decided to self-isolate at home until next week as a precaution.