🔥Changes to abortion law were 'published in error', says Department of Health🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Yesterday, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) announced women less than nine weeks pregnant would temporarily be allowed to take an abortion pill at home during the coronavirus pandemic. This was quickly redacted and a spokesperson has told the Standard that this was ‘published in error’.

The spokesperson said: “This was published in error. There will be no changes to how abortion services are regulated.”

Current regulations state that women need to travel to a hospital or clinic to take the pill and undergo a medical abortion, and the pill is available to women who are less than nine weeks into their pregnancy.

Organisations have been urging the government to amend the current abortion laws in order to stop women, who are seeking an abortion, undertaking non-essential travel to get to hospitals or clinics.

The document published on the DHSC website stated that the home of both the patient and medical practitioner would temporarily change legal status so that abortions could be administered there.

The document added that consultations with doctors could take place with video link or telephone. These changes have now been redacted.

According to the Office for National Statistics, 200,608 abortions were carried on on English and Welsh residents in 2018, roughly equating to 3,858 per week. With the UK on lockdown for the next three weeks, it could see 11,574 women not be able to access the abortion care they need.

A letter from 13 signatories, including the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, the Royal College of Midwives and the British Pregnancy Advisory Service, was delivered to health secretary, Matt Hancock on Monday. It urged the health secretary to change current abortion laws as women seeking an abortion would not be able to access care in the early stages of pregnancy due to Covid-19.

It read: “In the current circumstances with Covid-19 meaning doctors are self-isolating or off sick and the NHS under immense pressure, it wastes valuable time, puts everyone at greater risk of spreading or contracting coronavirus and risks our ability to provide abortion care at all.”