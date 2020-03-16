🔥Chanel cancels fashion show due to take place in London in June🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

As the coronavirus crisis continues in the UK, Chanel has taken the decision to cancel a fashion show it was due to hold in London on June 4.

The show was set to be a replica show of the 31 Rue Cambon 2019/20 Métiers d’art collection, which was shown in Paris back in December.

The French fashion house made a statement announcing the news in which it cited “this period of uncertainty due to the developing situation surrounding Covid-19 on a global scale.” The brand said it “is continuing to monitor the situation closely” and that its “main priority is to protect the health and well-being of our clients and employees.”

Chanel has also made the decision to cancel an upcoming press presentation that was due to take place in London on March 26, at which the brand was set show UK press the SS20 Haute Couture collection shown in Paris in January.

Chanel Métiers d’Art Show

The company has yet to make an announcement regarding its cruise show in Capri planned for May 7.