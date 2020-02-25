🔥Chances of job in London lower for children from poorer families🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Children from disadvantaged backgrounds are less likely to get a job in London, research reveals.

A report released today found 20 per cent of young people from low-income households are not in education, employment or training (Neet), compared with 14 per cent of their peers from wealthier homes.

Overall, 15 per cent of people aged 16-25 in London are classified as Neet — a percentage point higher than the national average.

The report, from London Councils and charitable foundation Impetus, recommended increased London-focused and City Hall-led support for disadvantaged young people, including careers services, to help bridge the “youth jobs gap”.

Based on analysis of government data, it also revealed 25 per cent of young Londoners achieved fewer than five GCSE passes or equivalent by age 18. But low-income Londoners were more likely to attend university than their peers — 21 per cent compared with nine per cent UK-wide.

Georgia Gould, London Councils’ deputy chairwoman, said: “This is a wake-up call for everyone involved in London’s skills system … We need some radical new approaches.”