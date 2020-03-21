🔥Chancellor urged to provide financial lifeline for the self-employed during coronavirus pandemic🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The chancellor has been urged to provide support for self-employed worker during the coronavirus pandemic after promising to help those employed by businesses.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced during a Downing Street conference on Friday that the Government would partially underwrite the wages of workers who faced being laid off as activity collapses.

This measure, to provide 80 percent of employees’ wages up to £2,500 per month, contrasted with support given to freelancers who were told to claim Universal credit or Statutory sick pay at a rate of £94 per week.

Former Conservative cabinet minister David Davis said the economy could suffer a near “fatal seizure” if self-employed workers were not protected.

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak unveil new measures to tackle coronavirus outbreak

It is absolutely necessary. Without this the whole of the British economy will have a seizure – almost a fatal seizure in economic terms,” he told the BBC.

“It is great for those who have got jobs but it does miss out a pretty important sector of the economy – namely the self-employed – and he (Mr Sunak) is going to have to find a way of replicating this for the self-employed as well.”

Trade unions and employers’ organisations broadly welcomed Mr Sunak announcement on Friday that the State would underwrite wages, if firms agreed to keep them on.

However TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said the union movement would be “pushing really hard” for freelancers.

Coronavirus hits the UK – In pictures

“We have got members in industries from construction to the creative industries and this will cause real hardship unless we get to grips with it,” she told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

Treasury Chief Secretary Stephen Barclay said ministers were concentrating on measures which could be rolled out quickly to keep the economy going.

Experts warned that assessing the incomes of self-employed people who are outside the PAYE system would be difficult and would take time to work out.

Mr Barclay said the issue for the Government was about “operationally what is difficult to do and what can be delivered to the timescales were are working to”.

He said the self-employed were being helped through measures such as the deferral of self-assessment tax requirements, payment holidays for mortgage payers and the strengthening of the welfare “safety net”.

“We are looking at operationally what we can roll out to people,” he told Today.

“The main thing we have done is twofold: it is to support the economy as a whole because the best thing for people who are self-employed, as for all people, is to sustain the economy and ensure that we can return with those viable businesses, and alongside that strengthen the safety net.

“So we have increased the allowance on Universal Credit, we have made it available from day one, we have removed the minimum income floor so if people who are self-employed are working less than 35 hours in a week they are not penalised within the benefits system.”

Paul Johnson, the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank, predicted Mr Sunak would come forward with further measures, although said he would need to find the right “administrative mechanisms” to ensure such workers were paid the right amounts.

“This clearly is a gap. He is not able at the moment to replace the normal wages or incomes of the self-employed,” Mr Johnson told Today.

“I am sure that the Chancellor will come back with something more for this group. I am sure that the reason he hasn’t done that is because it is a much more complicated thing to achieve. I think it is right that he doesn’t try to do that too quickly.”