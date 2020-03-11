🔥Chancellor Rishi Sunak predicts boost in UK growth despite coronavirus headwinds🔥

THE UK economy will grow more strongly than expected thanks to a £30 billion stimulus package unveiled by Chancellor Rishi Sunak, the Government claimed.

Until today, economists and the Office for Budget Responsibility were assuming little growth this year and next, as Brexit bit and the coronavirus hit all areas of the economy.

Figures today showed there was zero growth in January, even before the extent of the virus became clear.

However, today Sunak said, were it not for the coronavirus, GDP would have grown by 1.1% this year and by 1.8% in 2021. Growth should be 1.5%, 1.3% and 1.4% in the following years.

In particular, that 1.8% figure is higher than the 1.6% previously forecast.

While the virus will make the predictions wrong, economists focused on the general direction of travel.

Simon French at Panmure Gordon said: “Based on these estimates from the OBR the UK is set to dramatically outperform its European contemporaries.”

Sunak said he would “unleash the power of business” to encourage risk taking. He said that over five years the Treasury will fund investment worth £170 billion.

That means, according to the OBS, that growth with be 0.5% higher than it otherwise would have been.

The OBR is also saying this stimulus will increase long-term productivity by 2.5%.The Chancellor said: “The OBR have confidence in the long-term future of our economy and so do I.”

The growth promised today should lead to an increase in inflation closer to the Bank of England’s target of 2%.

Inflation is forecast to be 1.4% this year and 1.8% in 2021. Sunak said it is clear that the coronavirus will have a “significant impact”, but he insisted that “the nature of the shock is temporary”, and that the world was facing a slowdown even before the flu struck.

“We will act with a response that is brave and bold,” he said.

Much of his language echoed the Bank of England in its emergency interest cut this morning. Sunak said there would be a “bridge” to get people and companies past the turmoil, as did the Bank of England.

He said at any one time up to 20% of people could be off work.

Dr Kemar Whyte, at NIESR, said: “Economic activity in the UK appears to have been picking up at the beginning of the year. But the outbreak of the coronavirus poses a major threat to the economic outlook.”