🔥Chancellor Rishi Sunak delays £100bn infrastructure plans🔥

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has postponed the £100 billion National Infrastructure Strategy to give the plans “proper time and care”, Downing Street said today.

Mr Sunak tweeted this morning that his Budget next Wednesday “will lay the foundations for a decade of growth”, but some flagship announcements are being held back while he considers ways to include carbon reductions.

Sir John Armitt, ­chairman of the National Infrastructure Commission, said he was “dis­appointed” at any delay but ministers were still committed to infra­structure investment.

Sir John said: “Naturally we are ­dis­appointed about the further delay in the Government’s formal response to the national infrastructure assessment, which we published over 18 months ago. However, we are encouraged by the evident focus the Government wishes to place on investing in the UK’s future infrastructure. If a short delay leads to a better strategy … it will be worth the wait.”

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said of the delay: “It’s appropriate we give these decisions the proper time and care they deserve.” The Budget would contain “considerable investment plans”, he said, adding that officials were working on the National Infrastructure Plan “as a priority” and it would follow in “the coming months”.

John McDonnell, shadow chancellor, said the delay showed “absolute chaos” in government. “We are facing the threat of climate change and an economy at risk of recession … Delaying implementation of investment is ­unacceptable,” he said.