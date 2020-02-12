🔥Championship rugby clubs vent fury after RFU slash funding by half🔥

London Scottish and other ­Championship clubs are facing uncertain futures after the RFU confirmed they are cutting funding to England’s second tier by half.

Clubs in the Championship have been receiving around £530,000 a season from English rugby’s governing body as part of a four-year agreement that has run since 2016.

It was confirmed on Wednesday morning, however, that figure would drop to £288,000 per club for next season, with no guarantee of future funding beyond that.

The news is a hammer blow for Championship clubs, several of whom have agreed contracts with players for next season based upon the current level of funding.

Many now face uncertain futures and on Wednesday morning a backlash began as they voiced their dismay.

London Scottish said they are “disappointed” with the RFU’s decision and warned the cuts “will result in fundamental changes to the league and its clubs”.

They are now seeking immediate consultation with all stakeholders involved to “achieve the most positive outcome for the players and staff at the club”.

The uncertainty is widespread throughout clubs in the Championship and their fury with the RFU was clear to see on Wednesday morning.

Alistair Bow, chairman of Nottingham Rugby, said: “There has been no ­warning, no opportunity for negotiation or discussion and very little notice to be able to make informed business decisions on the back of it.

“It will also come as a huge shock to players, coaches and support staff across the game and I am sure will affect many people’s livelihoods.

“The Nottingham Rugby board are extremely disappointed with the RFU announcement and subsequent reduction in funding, but we are even more disappointed and somewhat astounded at the underhand and deplorable way that we feel this has been communicated.

“To give Championship clubs next to no notice to be able to take action is not acceptable and we will be meeting urgently to review our strategy and consider our position going forwards.”

Bedford Blues were another to aim fire at the RFU, with their chairman, Geoff Irvine, saying: “I believe this is giving Premiership Rugby all that they want with regard to ring-fencing, in all but name and with none of the financial commitment or support.”

Bedford Blues are one of many clubs up in arms over the decision (Getty Images)

Irvine added that Bedford “will need to revisit the model of how the club is operated and find the right answer”.

Many Championship clubs now face having to make pay-cuts, player releases and even losing their professional status.

There is even the possibility that some clubs may look to leave the league, with both Ealing Trailfinders and London Scottish previously linked with moves to Pro14, which consists of clubs from Wales, Scotland, Ireland, Italy and South Africa.

What is clear, is clubs face an uncertain few weeks as they come to grips with the RFU’s decision to cut funding.

The governing body explained on Wednesday morning the reduced level of investment was due to the Championship not meeting the objectives it was set in 2015.

They added that the level of funding had also decreased as they do not believe the Championship is the main breeding ground for future England players.

RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney has defended the funding cut (Getty Images)

RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney said: “This is a decision based on a principle of ensuring levels of investment are geared to a clear return on investment.

“The decision we have made is connected to a wider review of strategic objectives and resource allocation.

“The decision taken in 2015 to increase Championship funding significantly was against a set of objectives and deliverables that we do not believe have been achieved.”