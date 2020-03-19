🔥Champions League final date pushed back to June 27, Uefa confirms🔥

Uefa have confirmed the Champions League final has been postponed by four weeks at a minimum, with June 27 the new proposed date.

A crisis meeting was held on Tuesday to determine the fates of Euro 2020 – which now becomes Euro 2021 – alongside the Champions League and Europa League.

The final was originally scheduled for May 30 in Istanbul but the outbreak of coronavirus has enforced a postponement, the virus proving vastly impactful across sport in its entirety.

Postponements across European domestic football have left the current campaign increasingly difficult to complete.

In a bid to speed the process along, a change in format which would see quarter-finals – usually a two-legged affair – become a one-off match was discussed at the conference

Additionally, a plan is in place which would see the semi-final and final completed in one city over a five-day spell.

Liverpool will not make a return to Istanbul after Atletico Madrid stunned the holders

Already through to the quarter-finals are Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig and Atalanta. There are still a number of last 16 second leg games to complete, however.

