The Uefa Champions League campaign has been thrown into disarray after the global coronavirus pandemic suspended matches for the foreseeable future.

Atletico Madrid, Atalanta, RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain have already confirmed their place in the quarter-finals, though Juventus, Lyon, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Napoli, Bayern Munich and Chelsea are still in contention for the final four spots.

Ahead of the draw, here’s what you need to know…

When is the draw?

The draw, and all future draws, have been postponed until further notice.

The original date was Friday, 20 March, 2020 at 11am GMT.

How to watch

TV channel: The draw will be televised live on BT Sport 1.

Live stream: You can follow the draw as it happens with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog.

Who will we see in the quarter-finals?

Atletico Madrid, Atalanta, RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain are through.

Here are the remaining fixtures once the suspension is lifted:

Juventus vs Lyon (0-1)

Manchester City vs Real Madrid (2-1)

Barcelona vs Napoli (1-1)

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea (3-0)

How will the draw work?

There will no longer be any seeding restrictions, meaning previous form now becomes irrelevant for home and away legs.

There also won’t be any country-based restrictions, meaning teams from the same division can be drawn against each other.

Each club will be placed within a specific bracket and will also therefore know who they may face in the semi-finals should they progress.

Quarter-final fixture dates

As the draw has been postponed, all proposed dates on the calendar have also been changed with no confirmed new dates.

Originally, the first legs were to be played on April 7 and 8, with the second legson April 14 and 15. All games were to kick-off at 8pm GMT, the new standard time for knockout games in Europe.