🔥Champion Chase hero Altior found lame days before Cheltenham Festival🔥

Two-time Champion Chaser Altior has been reported lame by trainer Nicky Henderson just three days before he is due to defend his crown at the Cheltenham Festival.

The ten-year-old is looking to become the first horse since Badsworth Boy to win three Queen Mother Champion Chases, but Henderson now says he faces an ”uphill battle” to get his stable star fit for the Wednesday feature.

“Unfortunately Altior was lame this morning, due to an old splint that has been dormant. It’s never bothered him before and typically it rears its ugly head now,” Henderson told PA.

“We are working away and there’s lots we can do, we have two days, but it’s an uphill battle. We have the treadmill he can go on and it’s very cold water, which helps these things a lot.

“We have to keep going. We’re working away and we’ll either get lucky or we won’t.”

Altior has had a tumultuous season already, losing his unbeaten record over obstacles when stepped up in trip at Ascot in November, before missing several intended engagements over Christmas and the New Year.

However, he returned to win the Grade Two Game Spirit Chase at Newbury last month, and was antepost favourite to secure a fifth Festival success in all, his back-to-back Champion Chase victories coming after wins in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle in 2016 and Arkle Challenge Trophy the following year.

Wednesday’s renewal has been earmarked as potentially the race of the week, with Altior set to take on star second-season chasers Defi Du Seuil (Philip Hobbs) and Chacun Pour Soi (Willie Mullins).