🔥Champion Chase 2020: Cheltenham Festival big race betting guide, odds, preview, contenders and more🔥

The second day of the Cheltenham Festival sees the best two-mile chasers around go head-to-head in the prestigious Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Nicky Henderson’s superstar Altior is looking to complete an historic hat-trick of successes in the race and a fifth Cheltenham Festival triumph overall.

Only one horse has ever won the race on three occasions, the legendary Badsworth Boy, who completed the feat between 1983-85.

However, the 10-year-old, who lost his unbeaten record over obstacles earlier this season, faces his toughest test to date, with young improvers like Chacun Pour Soi and Defi Du Seuil in opposition.

Scroll down for Standard Sport’s guide to six of the key contenders…

Altior

Jockey: Nico De Boinville

Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Age: 10

Owner: Mrs Patricia Pugh

Form: 111-21

Odds*: 5/2

(PA)

Horse guide: Season began with experimental step up in trip, possibly with a view to a King George tilt, but lost record unbeaten run in epic clash with Cyrname at Ascot on reappearance before missing several intended runs over Christmas and early January. However, returned to win in impressive fashion at Newbury last time out and looks to retain monstrous finishing kick that has become his trademark. Late injury scare a worry.

What they said: “He just seems to be able to put on that extra bit of turbo from the last to the line. Once you land over the last he just seems to take off and take lengths out of horses in a matter of strides.” – Jockey Nico De Boinville

Defi Du Seuil

Jockey: Barry Geraghty

Trainer: Philip Hobbs

Age: 7

Owner: JP McManus

Form: 1-2111

Odds: 13/8

Defi Du Seuil beats the now-retired Un De Sceuax in the Clarence House earlier this year

Horse guide: Two-time Festival winner having taken the 2017 Triumph Hurdle and last year’s JLT. Dropped back to two miles for the step into open company this season and has excelled, unbeaten in three starts, including two Grade One successes. Soft ground not a problem.

What they said: “It was dazzling and breathtaking. I love riding him. He’s not the biggest in the world but has so much scope. He’s up for it and that’s what you love about good two-mile chasers.” – Jockey Barry Geraghty after win at Ascot in January.

Chacun Pour Soi

Jockey: Paul Townend

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Age: 8

Owner: Mrs S Ricci

Form: /1-121

Odds: 5/2

(Getty)

Horse guide: Took three years to get to the racecourse after joining Mullins yard from France but firmly announced arrival as major player with stunning win at Punchestown last year. Beaten on first start in open company at Christmas but bounced back with defeat of high-class Min at Dublin Racing Festival in February.

What they said: “I think he’s progressing all the time. We’ve always thought the world of him, but I did think Min was the one to beat at Leopardstown last time, so it was impressive for him to do what he did.” – Trainer Willie Mullins

Dynamite Dollars

Jockey: TBC

Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Age: 7

Owner: Michael Geoghegan

Form: 2111-3

Odds: 20/1

(Getty Images)

Horse guide: Probably the outstanding British novice over this trip last season but missed Cheltenham through injury. Shaped well on return after 378-day absence when finishing third to Altior at Newbury last month and will no doubt come on for that run.

What they said: “He is a really lively outsider in my book and won’t need to improve much on the Newbury run to put him right in the mix.” – Trainer Paul Nicholls

Politologue

Jockey: TBC

Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Age: 9

Owner: J Hales

Form: 422-25

Odds: 16/1

Politologue (left) and Sceau Royal (right) battle with Altior in last season’s race (REUTERS)

Horse guide: Last year’s runner-up is a consistent performer for the Nicholls yard but has not won a race of any description since November 2018. Comes here fresh having not been seen since finishing 18 lengths behind Defi Du Seuil at Sandown in early December.

What they said: “He is almost the forgotten horse if you think he wasn’t beaten far last year and he saves his best race for Cheltenham. He jumped the last virtually upsides Altior and wasn’t beaten too far.” – Trainer Paul Nicholls

Sceau Royal

Jockey: Daryl Jacob

Trainer: Alan King

Age: 8

Owner: Simon Munir

​& Isaac Souede​

Form: 32-632

Odds: 16/1

(Getty Images)

Horse guide: Another who has run well in some top races without getting his head in front in recent seasons. Ran a mighty race for third last year and finished second to Altior at Newbury last time out but would want better ground.

What they said: “It was a great run and when he gets his ground he’s as good as ever. I couldn’t be more pleased with my fella and he’s better left-handed, even though I know he’s won at Sandown.” – Trainer Alan King after finishing second at Newbury last month.

*All odds according to Betfair and correct as of 09/03/20.