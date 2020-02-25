Chaka Khan heading to the Fox Theatre

1 of 2

Singer Chaka Khan performs at the WorldPride NYC 2019 opening ceremony at the Barclays Center on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP)

THE MASKED SINGER: L-R: Host Nick Cannon and. Chaka Khan in the “Masking for a Friend: Group A” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Feb 12 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Cr: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC.

Chaka Khan is heading to the Fox Theatre with a show on April 24. Eddie Levert of the O’Jays is also on the bill.Tickets are $39-$149 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the box office, at metrotix.com and by calling 314-534-1111.Khan was recently unmasked on TV’s “The Masked Singer.” She also sang the National Anthem at the NBA All-Star Game, which divided listeners with her interpretation.Khan’s most recent album is “Hello Happiness.”

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend’s best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.

The show is the first major announcement to come from Chesterfield Amphitheater. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Kraftwerk’s St. Louis show is believed to be the acts first show here since 1975.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 24 for the event presented by Campus Activities.

St. Louis native says she tries to edit her raw material when her parents are present — but not for her two Pageant shows.

Takashima Records is a homage to the Japanese record bars in Tokyo. It’s located in the Chroma complex, and includes a wall of vinyl albums behind the bar.

Primus will perform Rush’s classic album “A Farewell to Kings” in its entirety. Wolfmother and Battles are also on the bill.

Kraftwerk’s St. Louis show is believed to be the acts first show here since 1975.

The musical lineup and other programming will be announced in the spring.

She sang the Beatles’ “All My Loving.” Nick Jonas fought to have her on his team.

Ashley McBryde and Ray Fulcher are also on the bill. Tickets go on sale Feb. 28.