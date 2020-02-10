🔥Chairman suspended amid stake confusion at ailing hospitals giant NMC🔥

Under-fire hospitals operator NMC Health suffered a major embarrassment today after the chairman and vice-chairman were forced to step aside over incorrectly reporting their holdings in the company.

Chairman BR Shetty and his two Emirati partners, vice-chairman Khalifa al-Muhairi and investor Saeed al-Qubaisi, have been asked by the FTSE 100 company’s board to explain how they got their reported stakes wrong.

It said: “The board is urgently seeking clarity from each of these shareholders on these points. It has also repeated its request for clarity from each of the shareholders in relation to the number of shares owned by them which are pledged.”

The company, which has seen its shares collapse after an attack from short-seller Muddy Waters, also confirmed it had received two takeover offers.

In a bid to clarify the shareholdings, Shetty, the Indian-born billionaire who founded the company in 1974, will carry out a legal review to verify his stake in the group. While this is taking place Shetty and al-Muhairi will be unable to attend board meetings.

Data shows al-Muhairi is the top shareholder with 16%, while al-Qubaisi has 8% and BR Shetty owns 4%.

But problems arise around a holding company called BRS Ventures, which is owned by BR Shetty, and is the company’s second-largest shareholder with 9%. It was thought BRS belonged to Shetty but it is now believed to be holding 20 million shares for Qubaisi and Muhairi instead, following a memorandum of understanding in May 2017. If the review shows the shares belong to his Emirati partners, and not Shetty, then he and his family’s holdings would be reduced significantly.

The revelations are a disaster for NMC and a win for Muddy Waters’ Carson Block. In December he raised doubts about the Middle East hospitals owner’s financial statements, including its asset values, cash balance, reported profits, and reported debt levels. Block still has a short position on NMC Health.

The incident also raises serious questions over the company’s blue-chip brokers and bankers, Barclays, JPMorgan and HSBC.

NMC shares rose 7%, or 51p, to 751p as it confirmed it had received two separate offers from private-equity giants Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and GK Investment. Shetty himself was linked to a takeover last week.