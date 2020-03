🔥Cesc Fabregas says he was desperate to return to Arsenal but reveals he was snubbed by the Gunners🔥

Cesc Fabregas has revealed he had his heart set on a return to Arsenal but was left out in the cold when he received no reply.Ā

The Spanish serial winner made 306Ā appearances for Arsenal over an eight-year spell, captaining the club along the way. HeĀ left north London for Barcelona in 2011, however, inĀ a move that he regrettably says he forced.Ā

TheĀ 32-year-old states he was later desperate to return to the Premier League andĀ ArsenalĀ but after receiving a lack of interest – alongside a quick conversation with Jose Mourinho – Fabregas ended up at rivalsĀ Chelsea.Ā

Speaking on the Arsecast podcast, Fabregas said: “My agent Darren [Dein] spoke toĀ Arsene. HeĀ didnā€™t give him an answer to be honest, then we had to wait one full week to see if Arsenal responded.

“Definitely this was my first option, in my mind Iā€™m telling everyone Iā€™m going to Arsenal, this is what I want. Not Arsene, [Ivan]Ā GazidisĀ or anyoneĀ said anything for a week.

“I didnā€™t want to be a beggar. We told them once, they know the situation, if in one week they hadnā€™t said anythingā€¦ straightaway I knew that probably they didnā€™t want me back.

“They could have said after three hours they didnā€™t want me back so I could have spoken to other teams. They waited the whole week without giving me a response and still since then, no response ever.”

The decorated midfielder – now playing for Monaco in France – made a total of 504 appearances in the Premier League.