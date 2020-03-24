🔥Cesc Fabregas reveals why Jose Mourinho was the reason the former Arsenal midfielder joined Chelsea🔥

Cesc Fabregas has revealed Jose Mourinho was the decisive factor that persuaded him to join Chelsea in 2014.

The Spaniard left Arsenal and the Premier League for Barcelona in 2011 where he made a remarkable 93 goal contributions in 151 games.

Fabregas was determined to return to the Premier League, however, and moments after an unexpected conversation with the prolific Mourinho, his mind was already made up.

The now 32-year-old subsequently enjoyed a highly successful five-year period with Chelsea, claiming two Premier League titles, alongside an FA Cup and a League Cup trophy.

Speaking to the Arsecast podcast, Fabregas said: “I spoke to Mourinho, which I didn’t think it would ever happen because of what happened when I was at Arsenal and Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

(Getty Images)

“But after I left the room with Mourinho I said to Darren [Dein, his agent] “that’s it, I’m going to Chelsea”. There was no money involved. What he told me, the team he wanted to make, what he thought of me, how he wanted me to play absolutely every game.”

Fabregas acknowledged the ramifications his move to Chelsea would have but admitted it was the right choice in the end.

“I knew this would have repercussions with Arsenal,” he said. “It would have been the same with City or United but I wanted to go back to the Premier League.

“Thank god that I took that decision because those five years I was very happy there, we’ve won everything in England, the most winning team in English football when I’ve been there. With the fans there was a connection that was impeccable.”