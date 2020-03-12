Former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas has questioned Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision not to close schools as of yet amid coronavirus concerns.

There have been 596 confirmed cases of the rapidly spreading Covid-19 disease in the UK, with 10 deaths so far.

Italy – who have felt the worst effects of coronavirus outside of China – has already closed its schools and universities, while the Republic of Ireland has announced its decision to follow suit.

Meanwhile, the sporting world has been immensely impacted, with La Liga, MLS and the NBA all postponed alongside several events being played behind closed doors.

The UK has yet to officially announce whether sporting events will be postponed or played behind closed doors, while Johnson – who has described the pandemic as the “worst public health crisis for a generation” – has confirmed schools are to stay open for the time being.

Fabregas – who lives in London with his family – vehemently disagreed with that decision.

Responding to a BBC News tweet, Fabregas said: “So, you’re saying and admitting the disease will spread so much over the next weeks/months but you’re not closing schools “just yet”.

“You will have to close them eventually anyway. Why not do it now and avoid more trouble?”

Johnson had said in his speech: “We are not, I repeat not, closing schools now”, adding that the scientific advice indicates that doing so could do more harm than good – but added that the situation could change.