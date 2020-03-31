🔥Cesc Fabregas names Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho as his top two coaches🔥

Premier League legend Cesc Fabregas snubbed Pep Guardiola and instead opted for Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger as the best managers he has worked under.

Fabregas is well-travelled and has played under a number of world-class managers, notably with Arsenal, Barcelona and more recently Chelsea.

Speaking live on Instagram with another former Blue Mario Melchiot, Fabreas revealed his answer to the all-important question.

Asked about the best coaches he’s played for, Fabregas said: “I had the best in the world, so I cannot complain.”

However, when pressed two provide the top two, Fabregas simply added: “Wenger and Mourinho.”

His love for the Premier League is evident.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal is where the Spaniard really made his mark in football, making 306 appearances and winning an FA Cup and two Community Shield trophies.

The former Arsenal captain transferred to Barcelona to work under Guardiola in 2011 in a bid to take “the greatest challenge” of his life.

Fabregas’ success did not stop there. He made 151 appearances for the Catalan giants, winning six trophies in a three-year spell. including the Spanish league title and Spanish Cup.

The midfielder then made his return to the Premier League, and although recently admitting Arsenal was his first choice, ended up with Mourinho at Chelsea.

Fabregas made 198 appearances and picked up his first Premier League title, eventually winning two, alongside FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League trophies.