🔥Cesar Azpilicueta: Billy Gilmour's 'style of play' gives Chelsea a massive boost🔥

Cesar Azpilicueta believes midfielder Billy Gilmour’s style of play can provide Chelsea with a “massive” boost after shining against Liverpool.

The 18-year-old was named man of the match as Chelsea reached the FA Cup quarter-finals; his tenacious, skilful display catching the eyes of the fans and pundits alike.

With N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic unavailable through injury, while Jorginho is out serving a two-match suspension, the Scot is likely to retain his starting role against Everton.

The experienced Azpilicueta – who has amounted 373 appearances for the club since arriving in 2012 – believes the youngster fully deserves his place and says what he provides stylistically can actually give Chelsea a boost.

Speaking to Chelsea’s official website, Azpilicueta said: “What I remember about him since the beginning is that he always wants to give solutions.

Gilmour is set to start again against Everton (Action Images via Reuters)

“He has a great personality and that’s why when he goes on the pitch he always wants the ball.

“The level he showed against Liverpool was amazing: the composure he had, the way he played, the way he defended, he fought for every ball.”

It’s immediately evident the Chelsea captain was highly impressed by the midfielder’s standout performance, but stressed Gilmour is only at the start of what will go on to be an illustrious career.

“It’s massive for us to have a player with this style of play. Now he has an opportunity and I am sure the way he played against Liverpool, and the way he behaves, he can be very important for us.

“He is still only 18 years old and he has a great future ahead of him. I am very pleased for him and now the only way he can go is improving every day.”