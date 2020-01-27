🔥Ceremony held in memory of RUC officers murdered in 1972🔥







Stephen White lays a wreath during the Not Forgotten ceremony at the Cenotaph in Londonderry on Monday which marked the murder of RUC officers Peter Gilgunn (26) and David Montgomery (20

Two RUC officers killed in a 1972 IRA gun attack on their vehicle in Londonderry were remembered at the War Memorial in the city on the anniversary of their deaths.

Sergeant Peter Gilgun (26) and David Montgomery (20) were the first of 20 RUC casualties that year.

Chairman of the RUC (GC) Foundation Stephen White, who laid a wreath at the cenotaph yesterday, said it was important not to forget the sacrifice and dedication of the RUC officers.

The event was organised by DUP MP Gregory Campbell who said: “Former RUC officers expressed to me their desire to have a public commemoration of these officers which I agreed to organise.

“These were two young men – one Catholic and one Protestant – who lost their lives in the same week as Bloody Sunday and yet if you mentioned their names, the vast majority of the public wouldn’t know who you were referring to.

“If something like this wasn’t done now, in five or 10 years there won’t be anyone to do it.

“They will have been totally forgotten because their brothers and sisters will have passed away so it is important that this took place.”

