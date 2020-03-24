CEO of struggling St. Alexius Hospital fired a month after taking the helm

1 of 2

Afternoon traffic rolls by outside of the St. Alexius Hospital on South Broadway on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in St. Louis. The hospital filed for bankruptcy in December, delaying payroll for its employees. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

Americore CEO Grant White, left, and Sonny Saggar, M.D., right, along with other St. Alexius Hospital leaders, meet with hospital personnel, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at the hospital. It was announced that Sonny Saggar, MD, is the new CEO. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — A federal bankruptcy trustee managing the struggling St. Alexius hospital on Tuesday fired the hospital’s new chief executive, Dr. Sonny Saggar, just a month after he took the helm.Saggar says he believes the termination has to do with his complaints about threats to patient care, including frequent visits to the south St. Louis hospital by the out-of-state trustees during a pandemic; along with his ambitious plans to let other hospital systems use St. Alexius’ patient beds and convert one empty building to a homeless shelter.“I think hospital leaders worldwide and nationwide need to put money second during this global pandemic,” Saggar said. “Right now, our priority should be people.”The court-appointed trustee maintains that suspending the CEO position until the sale of the hospital is typical when a trustee is in charge.“To co-manage the hospital was resulting in a lot of redundancy and confusion,” said trustee Carol Fox, an accountant from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. “It (the decision) was made to streamline management and direction of the hospital.”Saggar was appointed as CEO on Feb. 18 to lead the hospital out of its bankruptcy. Saggar had served as the hospital’s emergency room director since 2015 after operating a handful of urgent care clinics throughout the region.St. Alexius’ previous owner, Florida-based Promise Healthcare Group, filed for bankruptcy in 2018. The bankruptcy court authorized Promise to sell its stake in St. Alexius to hospital management company Americore Holdings in January 2019.On Dec. 31, St. Alexius Hospital and Americore Health filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky.The bankruptcy court approved a request by the U.S. Department of Justice, concerned about Americore’s abilities, to appoint a trustee to take over management of St. Alexius. That was just a few days after Saggar took over as CEO.Check back for more on this story.

