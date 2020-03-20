🔥Central London leavers head here for open spaces and good-value homes🔥

Booming north-east London Victorian suburb, Leytonstone is benefiting from the move out of central London by families searching for well-rated schools and good-value homes to buy and rent.

The area’s favourite sons are the famed influential suspense-movie director Alfred Hitchcock (1899-1980), and football icon David Beckham, who was born in Leytonstone but his family left when he was two.

Waltham Forest council has just restored the Alfred Hitchcock mosaics in the underpass leading to Leytonstone Underground station.

Hitchcock was born above his father’s shop at 517 High Road and the 17 mosaics, comprising 80,000 small colourful glass shards, were installed 20 years ago to mark the 100th anniversary of the director’s birth.

They show scenes from his films and also of “Hitch” as a boy on a horse outside his father’s shop.

Among Leytonstone’s family attractions are its green spaces so close to London. Victoria Park, Wanstead Flats, Epping Forest and the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park are all nearby, yet it is an easy commute from the area to the City and West End on the Central line.

Beyond its boundaries, Leytonstone is best known for its grand Victorian pub, the Red Lion.

Once a legendary music venue, it hosted Led Zeppelin’s first UK gig and in 2014, local boy Damon Albarn performed Park Life in the pub on the day the council installed a plaque on the house in Fillebrook Road where the Blur frontman grew up.

The pub has recently been renovated by the Antic group with the first-floor ballroom once again hosting concerts.

Wealthy merchants who built mansions in Leytonstone when it was still a rural village left a rich legacy. William Cotton, Governor of the Bank of England from 1842 to 1845, invented a coin-weighing machine and lived at long-demolished Walnut Tree House. He donated the land where St John the Baptist Church stands in the High Road and his daughter, Agnes, established a Home for Friendless Girls in Forest Glade.

Brewer Thomas Buxton, who lived in listed 18th-century Leytonstone House, which now overlooks the Green Man roundabout, fought the slave trade and worked to improve the lot of Spitalfields weavers.

His son Edward campaigned in the 1850s against the destruction of Epping Forest. Catch up on Leytonstone’s history at the Walnut Tree pub where the walls feature framed biographies of Leytonstone’s great and good.

Leytonstone is seven miles as the crow flies from central London with Epping Forest, Walthamstow and Woodford to the north; Wanstead and Forest Gate the east; Stratford to the south and Leyton to the west.

The property scene

The most desirable of Leytonstone’s many roads of Victorian and Edwardian terrace houses are in Upper Leytonstone, north of the A12 and west of Whipps Cross Road, where the homes are generally larger.

The most expensive house currently for sale is a seven-bedroom double-fronted Edwardian house in Chadwick Road, in need of renovation and on the market for £1.35 million.

A walk along Browning Road at the north end of Leytonstone High Road into the Bushwood conservation area, offers an insight into old Leytonstone before the arrival of the railway, when it was a mere cluster of workers’ cottages on the edge of Epping Forest. Simple, flat-fronted cottages around the North Star pub give the enclave a village feel.

A two-bedroom bow-fronted cottage in Browning Road is on the market for £665,000.

For many years Leytonstone was Leyton’s posh neighbour but in recent years, regeneration around Francis Road in Leyton, with smart shops and cafés, is putting prices on a par.

Estate agent Benny Goad, of The Stow Brothers, recommends Leytonstone to home hunters who are fed up with traipsing around more popular Walthamstow and finding themselves in competition with legions of other buyers.

“There are fewer viewers in Leytonstone so buyers stand a better chance of success and the area is developing a similar buzz.”

Leytonstone’s changing demographic means this is a place to look for a doer-upper.

New-build homes

There is little new-build development for sale in Leytonstone currently. Forest House in Forest Road is a small development of eight flats, ready to move into in June.

One-bedroom flats start at £355,000, two-bedroom flats at £475,000 and three-bedroom flats at £510,000. Call Dockleys on 020 3633 4440.

The local council, Waltham Forest, is planning two developments. On Leyton Green Road it wants to build a new short break centre and an extension to Belmont Park special school with 92 new homes for private sale to fund the development.

At Sansom Road, the council’s development company, Sixty Bricks, is planning 31 new homes for social rent on a former car park.

The Avenue Road Estate is a Sixties concrete slab block estate the council is considering rebuilding.

In September, the Government announced that local Whipps Cross Hospital was one of six hospitals to be rebuilt with a £2.7 billion funding package. At Whipps Cross there is talk this could include new homes.

First-time buyers

Housing association Peabody is on the verge of launching shared-ownership homes at Stonelea Court overlooking Langthorne Park.

This is a development of 70 flats and houses, all of which are lower cost. One-bedroom flats start at £93,000 for 30 per cent of a flat with a market price of £310,000; two-bedroom flats start at £115,500 for a flat with a market price of £385,000, and three-bedroom flats start at £153,000 for a flat with a market price of £510,000. Call 020 7021 4842.

Renting in Leytonstone

Renters in Leytonstone, like buyers, tend to be young professionals and families working in central London, some of whom go on to buy in the area.

This is also a location for flat sharers with rooms in shared houses going for between £600 and £750 a month.

One-bedroom flats in converted Victorian and Edwardian houses range from £1,000 to £1,300 a month and two-bedroom flats from £1,200 a month, up to £1,650 a month for a rental available in Chadwick Road.

Houses range from £1,650 for a three-bedroom house in Harrow Road to £2,800 a month for a five-bedroom double-fronted house in Forest Drive East.

Staying power

Leytonstone has many long-standing residents, as indicated by the many houses now for sale in need of renovation.

Postcode

E11 is the Leytonstone postcode although to the west it strays into E10, the Leyton postcode, and to the south-east into E7, the Forest Gate postcode.

Best roads

In Upper Leytonstone the roads to aim for are Poppleton, Maple, Bulwer and Colworth. In Bushwood Road, some of the houses overlook Wanstead Flats; nearby Leybourne Road and Hartley Road are also sought after.

Up and coming

Lower Leytonstone, where Leytonstone merges with Forest Gate, has small Victorian houses selling for less than £500,000.

Travel

The busy A12 slices Leytonstone in two but offers easy access to the M11 and M25.

Leytonstone Underground station is on the Central line with trains to both the City and West End.

There are two London Overground stations — Leytonstone High Road and Leyton Midland Road — both on the Barking to Gospel Oak line.

The latter is more convenient for Upper Leytonstone. All stations are in Travel Zone 3 and an annual travelcard to Zone 1 is £1,696.

There are no useful commuter buses, although central London revellers can catch the N8 home from Tottenham Court Road.

Council

Waltham Forest council is Labour controlled. Band D council tax for 2019/2020 is £1,693.95.

Shops and restaurants

There is a 24-hour Tesco in Gainsborough Road close to the Green Man roundabout.

The town centre is on Leytonstone High Road and the streets close to Leytonstone Underground station and St John’s Church.

There are high street chains Argos, Poundland, Boots, Superdrug, Iceland and Matalan and chain restaurants KFC, Costa and McDonald’s.

There’s a useful laundrette and a Wetherspoon’s pub, the Walnut Tree. More hipsterish newcomers include Yard Sale, a growing chain of east London pizzerias; the Wild Goose Bakery, selling sourdough bread; The Birds pub with a vegan menu; Five Star Fishmongers, and District Mot, describing itself as a Vietnamese kitchen.

The Stones Throw Market is an East End makers’ market with added vintage and retro stalls, local honey and tea, held in St John’s Church hall.

The area is full of fine pubs. The Red Lion is in the High Road; the Northcote Arms and the Heathcote & Star are both in Grove Green Road; the Leytonstone Tavern is in Harrow Road and the North Star is in Browning Road in Bushwood.

To Be Consumed is a new wine bar under the arches at Leytonstone High Road station.

Filly Brook is a café, bar and restaurant in a former Army cadet hut in Grove Green Road. Singburi in High Road is a legendary Thai restaurant.

Open space

Leytonstone has a plentiful supply of green space. Wanstead Flats is an area of open grassland between Leytonstone, Wanstead and Forest Gate.

With 60 football pitches the Flats are the most southern section of Epping Forest which stretches for nearly 6,000 acres as far as Epping.

In Lower Leytonstone, Langthorne Park in Birch Grove has a street ball court, tennis wall, climbing wall, outdoor gym and multi-sports court.

Leisure and the arts

The Leytonstone Festival takes place in September and there is an art trail in July. The Woodhouse Players is an active amateur dramatic company.

There are council-owned swimming pools at Leytonstone Leisure Centre in Cathall Road and the Leyton Leisure Centre in High Road.

Primary school

The two popular state primary schools are Davies Lane, in the road of the same name, and Gwyn Jones in Hainault Road — the first with an “outstanding” Ofsted rating and the second judged to be “good”.

The other “outstanding” primary schools are Newport in Newport Road and Barclay in Canterbury Road.

Comprehensive

Local comprehensive schools rated “good” are: Connaught School for Girls (ages 11 to 16) in Connaught Road; Norlington School & Sixth Form (boys, ages 11 to 18) in Norlington Road and Leytonstone School (co-ed, ages 11 to 16) in Colworth Road. Leyton Sixth Form (co-ed, ages 16 to 18) in Essex Road is judged to be “good”.

There are two all-through state schools: Buxton (co-ed, ages three to 16) in Cann Hall Road and George Mitchell (co-ed, ages three to 16) in Farmer Road.

Two nearby comprehensives in Forest Gate are judged to be “outstanding”: Forest Gate (co-ed, ages 11 to 16) in Forest Lane and St Angela’s Ursuline RC (girls, ages 11 to 18) in St George’s Road.

Private

St Joseph’s RC (girls, ages three to 11) in Cambridge Park is a private primary school.

There are two Muslim private schools: Noor Ul Islam (co-ed, ages four to 11) in Dawlish Road and Lantern of Knowledge (boys, ages 11 to 16) in Lindley Road.

The Forest School (co-ed, ages four to 18) in College Place in nearby Snaresbrook operates the “diamond system” with pupils taught together up to age seven, then in separate-sex classes from ages seven to 16, then together again in the sixth form.