🔥Central line suspended after 'casualty on tracks' at Tottenham Court Road🔥

The Central line has been suspended as emergency services respond to a casualty on the tracks at Tottenham Court Road.

TfL said on Saturday just after 3.30pm that there was no service between White City and Liverpool Street due to the incident.

There were severe delays on the rest of the line, a spokesman said.

Photos and footage from the scene showed big crowds outside Tottenham Court Road Station.

Another image showed emergency crews carrying a stretcher down the station’s escalators.

TfL tweeted Oxford Circus station had been closed to exit only at around 4pm to prevent overcrowding but had fully ropened around 10 minutes later.

