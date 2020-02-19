🔥Central line improvements to combat Tube noise pushed back after asbestos found in tunnel🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Track improvements to combat deafening sounds on the Central line were delayed after asbestos was found.

In August last year, Transport for London (TfL) announced that it had ordered new track for a section of the line to address the “horror-film screeches” that could be heard between Wanstead and Leytonstone.

However, work could not start earlier this year and a specialist team had to be called in to ensure tube user’s safety.

Improvement work is now scheduled to start next week instead.

Work to address the noise will start next week (NIGEL HOWARD ©)

Director of Asset Operations for London Underground Esther Sharples said: “We are replacing rail track between Wanstead and Leytonstone Tube stations to reduce noise levels in the area.

“Ahead of work starting, we identified some asbestos, which has now been dealt with by a specialist team to ensure the safety of staff and customers.

“The rail replacement will start next week and be completed as quickly as possible.”

The Central line passes from east to west London (Michael Garnett/Transport for London)

Redbridge Councillor Khayer Chowdhury, who also chairs the scrutiny committee which discusses transport in east London said the noise on the line is so bad it is like he is in a horror movie.

“There have been times where the loud screeching noises made the think the train had derailed and was about to crash,” he told the Standard.

“The noise not only impacted passengers but also residents who live in the Wanstead/Leytonstone area as trains run directly under their homes.

“After years of suffering from these deafening horror-film screeches, I’m glad TfL are now introducing noise-mitigation technology. It’s been a long time coming and hopefully this will reduce the noise impact between Leytonstone and Wanstead. I’ve been assured that journeys will become more comfortable for commuters with more tolerable noise levels.”

Redbridge Council leader, Councillor Jas Athwal added: “Residents in parts of Redbridge have had to suffer the screeching sound of trains and we were hopeful this work would have been completed by now.

“While the asbestos needs to be dealt with it’s just another delay on something we expected to have to have literally heard the last of.”