🔥Center Parcs closes all UK villages due to coronavirus in latest hit to tourism industry🔥

Center Parcs has said it is closing all its UK villages from Friday due to coronavirus.

The holiday company announced that all of its parks would close until at least April 16.

It comes after Boris Johnson announced stringent new measures on Monday to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the UK.

He urged the British public to avoid all non-essential social contact as well as businesses like pubs, restaurants and theatres.

Center Parcs announced on Twitter that they would send those with reservations a text about the different options available.

In a statement, the company said: “In light of the latest government advice regarding coronavirus, the decision has been taken to close all of our UK villages from 20 Mar – 16 April 2020.

“If you are due to visit during the above closure period we will shortly send you a text and email outlining the options available. We will continue to update our website with our latest stance.

“Our Contact Centre team are inundated with calls and we kindly ask that you wait for us to contact you. Please do not call the Contact Centre.

“We recognise that this will be disappointing news for many of our guests and we would like to thank you for your patience and understanding in these exceptional circumstances.”

Center Parcs operates five villages in the UK: Sherwood Forest in Nottinghamshire; Elveden Forest in Suffolk; Longleat Forest in Wiltshire; Whinfell Forest in Cumbria and Woburn Forest in Bedfordshire.