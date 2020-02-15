Census job fair attracts people out of retirement

ST. LOUIS — About 60 people showed up at Harris-Stowe State University on Saturday, seeking part-time work to help make sure everyone in St. Louis is counted in this year’s Census. Charline Patterson, 79, was among those looking to snag one of the coveted enumerator jobs. She’s been retired since 2003, and needs the extra money, she said.The jobs pay $17 to $23 an hour. When Patterson is not spending time with her grandchildren, she said, she’s working with her nursing home ministry, visiting inmates at the St. Louis County Jail or visiting the sick.A Census job interests her because it’s another way for her to help her community, and get to know some more of its residents.”I’m a people person,” Patterson said. Enumerators, sometimes called Census-takers, go door-to-door to conduct interviews with households unable to be reached by mail, phone or email. The Census Bureau estimates enumerators are responsible for capturing up to 40% of the entire count.Rep. William Lacy Clay, D-University City, was on site at the fair to meet applicants and promote the jobs. The Census is short nearly 500,000 Census-takers, Clay said.”It’s important for St. Louis because we want to make sure we are fully staffed up in order to accurately count the St. Louis region and Missouri as a whole,” Clay told the Post-Dispatch on Saturday.With an inaccurate count of the number of residents, communities can lose federal funding they need for roads, bridges, veteran care and problems such as homelessness, Clay said. In 2010, Missouri lost a congressional seat because of census results. According to research conducted by the Missouri Foundation for Health, for every adult or child not counted, the state lost $1,300 every year in federal funding. Douglas Osborne, 62, attended the fair and applied for a job to earn supplemental income. He works for himself, and figured the Census jobs wouldn’t be terribly difficult to learn and do. “The pay was very attractive to me,” Osborne said. He’s never worked with the Census, and isn’t sure how much work he will get or how long it will last.To work for the Census Bureau as an enumerator, applicants must be U.S. citizens, 18 years or older and be able to speak, read and write in English. Bi-lingual applicants are also encouraged to apply. For other requirements and more information, go online to 2020census.gov/jobs.For the first time this year, people can fill out Census forms online. Invitations will begin to go out in mid-March, asking people to participate by mail, phone or online. Beginning March 16, reminder letters will be sent. A reminder postcard will be next, followed by a reminder letter and a paper questionnaire. A final reminder postcard will be sent at the end of April, before canvassers begin in-person counting.

