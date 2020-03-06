🔥Cenk Tosun still on Crystal Palace radar as they monitor his injury recovery🔥

Crystal Palace will track Cenk Tosun’s recovery from his knee injury as they weigh up whether to sign the Turkish striker on a permanent basis in the summer.

Tosun was on loan at Palace from Everton but his season was ended after he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in training this week.

The 28-year-old, who scored one goal in his spell at Selhurst Park, is due to have surgery next week and Everton will manage his rehabilitation. Palace have an option to sign Tosun for £20million and he is a favourite of Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman.

But the Eagles are planning an overhaul of their squad over the summer and are keeping their striker options open.

Palace host Watford tomorrow and boss Roy Hodgson is now left with just Jordan Ayew and Christian Benteke as his two strikers, having loaned Connor Wickham to Sheffield Wednesday in January.