🔥Celtics-Pelicans, other Sunday NBA games to go on in wake of Kobe Bryant’s death🔥

The Celtics’ road game against the New Orleans Pelicans will not be postponed in the wake of former Lakers star Kobe Bryant’s death, the Globe has confirmed.

The seven other games will also be played.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and three others were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning in Calabasas, Calif. He was 41.

The Rockets and the Nuggets held a moment of silence before their game began at 3: 30 p.m. ET in Denver.

Houston’s Tyson Chandler was visibly upset prior to the game.

Tyson Chandler clearly heartbroken. Not sure how these players are able to focus on the game. #Rockets pic.twitter.com/QlO0ByjsEI — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) January 26, 2020

And teammate P.J. Tucker honored the Lakers legend on his Nike “Kobe’’ sneakers.

P.J. Tucker wearing Kobe’s today with a written message pic.twitter.com/TkXJE2rDUG — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) January 26, 2020

In San Antonio, the Raptors won the opening tip and ran out the 24-second shot clock in honor of Bryant. The Spurs responded in kind.

Excellent moment to open up the Spurs/Raptors game. They let the 24 second shot clock run out to open up the game in honor of Kobe Bryant. Both teams opened up the game by running out the 24 second shot clock. pic.twitter.com/BnhseYG544 — Jake (@jakeweingarten) January 26, 2020

The remaining Sunday NBA schedule is:

■ Wizards at Hawks, 6 p.m.

■ Nets at Knicks, 6 p.m.

■ Clippers at Magic, 6 p.m.

■ Suns at Grizzlies, 6 p.m.

■ Celtics at Pelicans, 6 p.m.

■ Pacers at Trail Blazers, 9 p.m.