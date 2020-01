The time for the Celtics-Heat game in Miami Tuesday was changed from 7: 30 p.m. to 8 p.m., remaining on TNT, the NBA announced Tuesday night. The Clippers-Lakers game, scheduled for 10: 30 p.m. Tuesday, was postponed because of the death of Kobe Bryant.

