🔥Celtic's Greg Taylor has gained new perspective after watching his girlfriend work for the NHS🔥

Celtic’s Greg Taylor reveals he has gained a new perspective after watching his girlfriend work for the NHS to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The defender – alongside the rest of his Celtic team – has been training in isolation while Scottish football has shut down due to government isolation measures.

The 22-year-old has watched his partner Laura work 12-hour shifts as an NHS nurse, and Taylor says it is health workers who are the real heroes.

Speaking to Celtic’s official website, Taylor said: “My girlfriend is a nurse so she’s been really busy. She works different shifts: they’re all 12-hour shifts and she’ll normally do around four each week.

“It’s been tough for her and I couldn’t be more proud of her. t’s a really difficult time for all the NHS and we’re all extremely grateful for everything they do.

“To be with someone who works in the NHS puts everything else into perspective. The work they’re doing is incredible and we all have so much admiration and respect for the way they go about it.”

Taylor admits he cannot wait for football to return, but emphasises the importance of following the government’s advice to stay indoors as much as possible.

“It’s so important for everyone to follow the advice and stay safe at the moment,” he said. “We’re all missing the football – the players, the staff and the fans – but just now it’s so vital that we do all stay home.

“It’ll help saves lives, get us back to normality as quick as possible and have us all back at Celtic Park putting on performances and winning games.

“This situation can help bring us all together if we work together and look out for each other. It’s a unique situation in that we’re all pushing in the one direction.

“That’s something we can take solace from, the amount of good you see people doing on social media and in the news.

“There’s a lot of good out there and seeing that helps keep everyone’s spirits up.”