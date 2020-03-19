🔥Cellar Society: Luxury caterer switches to feeding local ambulance service and the elderly during coronavirus crisis🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Reviews, recipes and a feast of flavours

Cellar Society, a luxury caterer used to throwing lavish dinner parties, is this week feeding its local ambulance service instead.

The events company – whose highly fashionable client list includes the likes of Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham and Stella McCartney – shared an Instagram post showing its drivers preparing to assist NHS heroes and vulnerable people during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Neasden-based operation said it would be using its facilities to help feed its local ambulance service, and transport food from local food back to the elderly and others.

“Some of our vans and drivers ready to help”, the caption reads, alongside a photograph of a fleet of vans and five drivers.

“With the help of our fresh produce suppliers we will be preparing healthy meals for our local Ambulance Service and helping local food banks to deliver food to the elderly and those in need.”

The news comes as a growing number of London and national restaurant groups have pledged discounts or free food and drink to NHS workers helping to fight the coronavirus outbreak. The likes of Pizza Pilgrims, Pret, Carluccio’s and Leon are all offering discounts as a thank you to doctors, nurses and more.

London restaurants giving NHS discounts during covid-19 outbreak

Countless London restaurants have also been forced to close to minimise financial losses after Boris Johnson advised that the public avoid “pubs, clubs and theatres”.