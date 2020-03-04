🔥Celebs including Jennifer Aniston and Melissa McCarthy take Super Tuesday selfies with 'I Voted' stickers🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Hollywood stars are taking selfies with stickers to show the world that they have voted on Super Tuesday.

Democratic primaries are being held across many US states and the votes will add up to decide who goes up against Republican Donald Trump in the race for the White House.

And many celebrities posted pictures online to encourage US electorate to use their vote.

Former vice president Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders are currently the democratic candidates with the most delegates won.

Actress Michelle Pfeiffer shared a bespectacled photo of herself holding her thumbs up with a sticker visible on her jumper.

“Please vote,” she wrote alongside the post.

Jennifer Aniston took a snap alongside a furry friend and told her followers that “every vote counts”.

Her dog can be seen with the “I voted” badge in the foreground, while she kisses the side of its head.

Model Tyra banks planted the sticker on her hat, while actress Melissa McCarthy attached two to her sunglasses and said “D isn’t just for donuts… It’s for Democracy”.