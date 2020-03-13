The hottest luxury and A List news

As the coronavirus outbreak sweeps across the world, it’s proven that nobody is immune from infection as actor Tom Hanks and Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau’s wife confirm their positive diagnoses.

With a global pandemic declared, other stars are ramping up their efforts to protect themselves from Covid-19.

Some are taking things to an extreme level – including supermodel Naomi Campbell, who arrived at the airport in a hazmat suit in what appeared to be a publicity stunt for an upcoming YouTube video.

(@naomi)

Meanwhile, major music concerts have been cancelled, Coachella has been postponed, RuPaul’s DragCon LA is off the cards and on the whole, many appear to be avoiding large public gatherings – or at least taking a bottle of hand sanitiser with them or gloves when they have to attend.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson confirmed they have contracted the virus while in Australia. Hanks revealed the pair felt tired and had colds, body aches and slight fevers prior to testing positive for the virus.

Hanks said in a statement on social media, “What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

Promising to keep everyone “posted and updated”, he also shared a picture of white latex gloves in a yellow bin.

His son, Chet Hanks, later updated everyone on Twitter about his parents and said that “they’re not tripping but they’re going through the necessary health precautions obviously” after speaking on the phone with them.

Kim Kardashian West

(@kimkardashian)

Like Gwyneth Paltrow, Kim Kardashian was early to the coronavirus protection game. Sharing a picture of herself wearing a mask, she revealed she is now travelling with vitamin C tablets and gloves.

She also took things to extremes when her sister Khloe Kardashian came coughing into her home.

In videos posted to Instagram, a doctor she referred to only as Caesar was seen alongside another man who appeared to be wearing protective shoe covers to keep him from tracking germs into the home.

(Instagram / @kimkardashian)

She revealed that her sister had given her daughter a box of ‘pretend makeup’ but later demonstrated her “new jam of what I’m doing whenever anybody even hands me something.”

Wiping down the box Khloe gave her, she said, “I’ll wipe it down – I saw [Khloe] cough and I’m not down for that… Now I will give that to my daughter as a gift.”

She also asked the doctor to demonstrate her new approach to saying hello to people, as she said the recommended elbow bump isn’t good enough for her.

She said, “So you should not do elbows because you cough into your elbow. So no more elbows! Or just do a little bow.”

Gloria Gaynor

@gloriagaynor

It only takes : 20 seconds to “SURVIVE!”👏💕🎶 ##iWillSurviveChallenge ##fyp ##coronavirus ##handwashing

♬ I Will Survive – Gloria Gaynor

The legendary diva took to TikTok to join in on a trend that has become popular on the platform, set to her iconic song ‘I Will Survive.’

Aptly called the ‘I Will Survive’ challenge, Gaynor was seen lip syncing to her song as she washed her hands with soap in a coronavirus PSA – captioning the video, “It only takes 20 seconds to “SURVIVE!”

Prince Harry

(BBC)

At his final senior royal engagement, the Duke of Sussex was seen greeting a number of people at the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey.

According to royal commentator Rebecca English, the church had told guests not to shake hands during the service – so Prince Harry found another way to greet singer Craig David.

Prince Harry and Craig David were seen laughing as they bumped elbows in greeting. His wife, Meghan Markle, was seen hugging Alexandra Burke after what appeared to be a passionate conversation.

Harry’s father, Prince Charles, was also seen finding another way to say hello to people – holding his hands up in a ‘namaste’ gesture as he greeted Ant and Dec at the Prince’s Trust awards.

Queen Elizabeth

(PA)

Many noted that after the surge of coronavirus cases, Queen Elizabeth was seen wearing white gloves at an investiture ceremony despite not having worn the to it in the past.

Buckingham Palace refused to comment on whether the gloves were a coronavirus measure after The Independent reached out to the royal household.

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell previously went viral before the outbreak for her excessive plane routine shared on YouTube, which saw her wipe down her plane seat with Dettol wipes, use a seat cover and wear a hygiene mask.

Post-outbreak, Campbell appears to be capitalising on her previous video by promising to share a new one in a hazmat suit.

She teased a follow up to her plane routine, sharing photos of herself wearing the hazmat suit, a blue mask, protective eyewear and pink latex gloves at the airport and on a plane.

She captioned the photos, “Safety First NEXT LEVEL.”

Jeremy Lin

Former NBA star Jeremy Lin slammed the treatment of Asian people following the coronavirus outbreak on social media, writing about the “news headlines of racism, xenophobia, attacks on Asians and decaying trust towards people” that the panic had fostered.

He chose to also spotlight the “countless examples of hope”, referencing hardworking medical professionals and donations made to Wuhan amidst the outbreak, and revealed that he and his basketball foundation had chosen to donate 1 million RMB (£112.2k) to “get medical equipment to Wuhan.”

On top of that, he also said that on a personal level he would “be donating an additional $150,000 towards fighting this virus.”

He said to his followers, “Let’s all do our part to quarantine, wash our hands vigorously, wear a protective mask to avoid germs spreading and do our part to share facts and preventative measures. Stay together, fight on!”

Nicole Scherzinger

Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger arrived in Los Angeles airport from Australia wearing a black face mask.

She was seen wearing the mask as she passed through, keeping it on as she got into her car to go home.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Paltrow was one of the first celebrities to take on coronavirus protection measures, as she shared a selfie of herself in February wearing a £76 high tech mask for her flight to Paris.

Dropping a reference to her film Contagion, she said, “En route to Paris. Paranoid? Prudent? Panicked? Placid? Pandemic? Propaganda? Paltrow’s just going to go ahead and sleep with this thing on the plane.”

“I’ve already been in this movie. Stay safe. Don’t shake hands. Wash hands frequently,” she continued.

Sebastian Stan

Avengers star Sebastian Stan was taking no chances on his flight, which saw him mask up on a trip to Europe.

He wore a hoodie (with the hood pulled up), an eye mask, gloves, covered himself in a blanket and pillow and tucked an antibacterial hand wipe behind his eye mask for easy access.

The post, which amused the likes of Jessica Chastain and Shailene Woodley in the comments, was captioned, “Thanks @delta for getting me to Europe safely…”

Steve Harvey

The Family Feud host and his wife Marjorie took a selfie on a flight together, where they were both seen wearing custon bedazzled facemasks.

Harvey also held up a miniature bottle of hand sanitiser to the camera.

Jamie Foxx

The Academy Award-winning actor was filmed by a publicist at a birthday party in Hollywood, where he was seen rapping for guests.

In the video, which was later published by TMZ, Foxx was seen touching hands with a fan after they reached out to him onstage.

Shortly after the fan encounter, he then turned to a man standing next to him who squirted hand sanitiser into his palm.

Mark Ronson

Information on how to properly wash your hands has been sweeping the Internet and Ronson shared that he’d accidentally misunderstood the advice.

After experts said people should wash their hands for twenty seconds – a.k.a.about the length of the happy birthday song sung twice – he tweeted that he’d been singing Stevie Wonder’s lengthier version.

He wrote, “Been washing my hands for 7 minutes singing “happy birthday” by @StevieWonder x2. I didn’t know they meant the ‘other’ birthday song… smh”

Diplo

Diplo jokingly took things to the extreme, tweeting, “wash your hands before you text me.”

Katy Perry

Singer Katy Perry sent a video message to the people of China, which was later shared by the director-general of the World Health Organisation online.

Posted to Chinese social media app Weibo, she encouraged her fans to “keep fighting and stay healthy and positive.”

“I just wanted to send a message to you to let you know that we are all with you during this time, and keep fighting, and stay healthy, and positive as best as you can. We’re thinking of you. We are sending our prayers. We’re gonna get through this,” she said.

She ended her message with the words “jia you”, a Mandarin phrase of encouragement which literally means to ‘add oil’ and is used as a message of encouragement.

Justin Bieber

As with Perry, Bieber released a video for his Chinese fans saying that his “prayers and support go out to you guys.”

In addition to this, he also made a donation of $29,000 to a Chinese charity called the Beijing Chunmiao Children Aid Foundation.

Frank Iero

My Chemical Romance’s Frank Iero shared a video of himself attempting to wash his hands with a Tide pod (don’t do this). It didn’t go well and is has not been advised by any medical professional.

Charlotte Crosby

Reality star Charlotte Crosby joked that she was selling hand sanitiser for £1,000 as panicked shoppers mass-purchased supplies across the UK.

She said, “For £1,000 a bottle make sure you get onto my eBay shop.”

She and her friend also took extra precautions at a friend’s hen party when they partied in Bali wearing black face masks.

Bella Hadid

Hadid opted against the full Naomi Campbell and instead shared a picture of herself on a flight, where she wore a grey face mask.

Tinie Tempah

Another to be inspired by Naomi Campbell, musician Tinie Tempah wore a full on hazmat suit, face mask and blue gloves to take the Eurostar.

Tempah, who also wore sunglasses, posted a photo to Instagram which read “BE SAFE OUT THERE KIDS” – adding the hashtag “#CORONA”.

Selena Gomez

The singer buried a picture of herself wearing a face mask at the end of an Instagram gallery, which showed her and her mother travelling to Chicago.

Revealing that she and her mother had gone to CrimeCon, a true crime convention, she was seen wearing the mask at what appears to be an airport.

Howie Mandel

Mandel, who has in the past discussed his battles with germophobia, revealed that he has been stepping things up amidst the outbreak.

Tackling the situation with levity, he said, “Wow with that’s going on in the news, I’m not comfortable going to the mall anymore, I’m not comfortable going to the movies, this is the only place I feel comfortable. The DMV.”

He and his wife have also shared pictures of him wearing hazmat suits, with Mandel stepping his up with bright yellow gloves to go to a taping of his show America’s Got Talent.

He jokingly contrasted it with Campbell’s look on Instagram, asking, “Who wore it better?”