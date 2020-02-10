🔥Celebrity moms: Oscars and Emmys winners and nominees who brought their mothers to awards ceremonies🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

The 92nd Academy Awards have come and gone, taking with it Brad Pitt’s awards speeches and the droves of A-List couples posing on the red carpet. While many stars usually opt to bring their other half to famous ceremonies such as the Oscars and Emmys, others like Leonardo DiCaprio, Laura Dern, Charlize Theron and Michael B. Jordan instead opt to bring their biggest supporters as their plus one: their mothers.

The recent Oscars saw a number of stars take their mums to the awards show at the Dolby Theatre, though in the case of Keanu Reeves some even mistook his mother Patricia Taylor for his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant. Other parents were also there to proudly watch their children win Oscars, as Joaquin Phoenix’s mother Arlyn and Laura Dern’s family were in the crowd.

Here’s some mother-child red carpet pair-ups over the past decade, including the 2020 Oscars.

Keanu Reeves with his mother at the 2020 Oscars

It’s clear that there’s something in the water at the Reeves’ household, as when Keanu Reeves brought his mother Patricia Taylor to the 2020 Oscars – the internet actually confused her for his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant. In fact, Getty Images also misidentified Reeves’ mother as his girlfriend which only added to the mass confusion.

Joaquin Phoenix with his mother at the 2020 Oscars

Phoenix’s mother Arlyn was in the crowd to see him win Best Actor at the 2020 Oscars, as well as listen to his touching tribute to his late brother River Phoenix. After the show, they were seen sharing a sweet moment as he put his arm around her as they waited for his award to be engraved. It was clear that Phoenix’s fiancee Rooney Mara also gets on pretty well with her future mother-in-law, as they were seen hanging out with their arms around one another at the Governors Ball later on in the evening.

Laura Dern brings her mom to 2020 Oscars

Dern brought not just her mother Diane, but her son Ellery and daughter Harper along to the Oscars to watch her win.

Charlize Theron brings her mom to the 2020 Oscars

Theron is known to bring her mother frequently to awards shows and the 2020 Oscars were no exception. They landed a front row seat at the Dolby Theatre and at the end of the night, when the Academy cut Parasite’s speech short for Best Picture, Theron and her mother were seen enthusiastically protesting and cheering for them to be allowed to finish.

Cynthia Erivo at the 2020 Oscars

Erivo may not have won an Oscar that night, but she and her mother looked like winners in matching white dresses.

Janelle Monae at the 2020 Oscars

Monae, who was dressed in a show-stopping princess gown, held hands with her mother as they posed on the red carpet for pictures.

Florence Pugh at the 2020 Oscars

Pugh, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for the very first time, brought her mother with her to the ceremony.

Saoirse Ronan at the 2020 Oscars

Little Women star Saoirse Ronan brought her own Marmee to the awards show.

Milo Ventimiglia with his parents at the 2019 Emmys

The Gilmore Girls star was nominated this year for Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role on This is Us. While he didn’t win (that honour went to Pose’s Billy Porter), his parents did show up as his plus ones after previously declining and his mother quipped about their attendance “third time’s the charm”. His father also added that he was “very proud”.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Ventimiglia previously revealed that his parents had said they wouldn’t come to the awards show with him in 2017. He said, “You know what, my mom and dad declined. They’re holding out for an Academy Award. And I was like, ‘I made it in TV and I’m going to the big show for TV!’ And they were like, ‘No, we’re going to wait for the Academy Awards.’”

At the Emmys, his parents said they had been “embarrassed on national television” into coming and told a journalist for the LA Times that it was “overwhelming”.

Ventimiglia added, “My mom and dad, they’re very loving people, very supportive, raised my sisters and I with that, with the grace that they have just as human beings. I can’t look at them too much, I’ll start crying.”

Bradley Cooper with his mother Gloria Campano

At the 91st Annual Academy Awards accompanied by Irina Shayk, 2019

At the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, 2019

At the Tony Music Awards with his mother and sister Holly Cooper, 2015

At the 85th Annual Academy Awards, 2013

Michael B. Jordan with his mother Donna Jordan

At the 91st Annual Academy Awards, 2019

At the NAACP Image Awards, 2014

Charlize Theron with her mother Gerda Maritz

At the 91st Annual Academy Awards, 2019

At the Oscars, 2013

Lady Gaga with her mother Cynthia Germanotta

At the National Board of Review Awards, 2019

Yalitza with her mother Margarita Aparicio

At the 91st Annual Academy Awards, 2019

Sandra Oh with her mother Young-Nam Oh

At the Emmy Awards, 2018

Dakota Johnson with her mother Melanie Griffith

At the Oscars, 2015

Lupita Nyong’o with her mother Dorothy Nyong’o

At the Film Independent Spirit Awards, 2014

Chris Evans with his mother Lisa Evans

At the Oscars, 2013

Laverne Cox with her mother Gloria Cox

At the GLAAD Media Awards, 2014

Margot Robbie with her mother Sarie Kessler

At the Film Independent Spirit Awards, 2018

Ryan Gosling with his mother Donna Gosling

At the Independent Film Channel Spirit Awards, 2007

Blake Lively with her mother Elaine Lively

At the MTV Video Music Awards, 2018

Lin-Manuel Miranda with mother Luz Towns-Miranda

At the Oscars, 2017

Nicole Kidman with her mother Janelle Kidman

At the Golden Globe Awards, 2004

Scarlett Johansson with her mother Melanie Johansson

At the Tony Awards, 2004

Reese Witherspoon with her mother Betty Witherspoon

At the 78th Annual Academy Awards, 2006

Tom Cruise with his mother Mary Lee Mapother

At the Oscars, 2004

Dev Patel with his mother Anita Patel

At the Oscars, 2017

Jared Leto with his mother Constance Leto

At the Screen Actors Guild Awards, 2014

Justin Timberlake with his mother Lynn Harless

At the Oscars, 2011

Taylor Swift with her mother Andrea Swift

At the Grammys, 2010

Gwyneth Paltrow with her parents Bruce Paltrow and Blythe Danner

At the 71st Annual Academy Awards, 1999

Nicki Minaj with her mother Carol Maraj

At the BET Awards, 2015

Colin Farrell with his mother Rita Farrell

At the Oscars, 2008

The Jonas Brothers with their mother Denise Jonas

At the Grammy Awards, 2009

